In the spirit of love, Michelle Troxclair, a social media user from Omaha, Nebraska of the United States, has put smiles on the faces of students at a school in the Volta Region.

Troxclair and her team went to the school to deliver school supplies and backpacks to the students to help them in their studies, she said in a Facebook post.

The team also provided the pupils with lunch to liven their day, as they shared joyful moments with the school children.

Michelle Troxclair: Kind Woman Gives Lunch, School Supplies and Backpacks to Pupils in Volta School.

Kind deed

She said:

''Ok, [I] had a very spiritually filling day today. Went to the Volta Region with awesome people to provide lunch, school supplies and backpacks to some pretty awesome kids!''

Highlighting the kind deed, Troxclair disclosed that a new school is being built for them, as she showered praises on a team member who made it possible.

She added:

''A new school is currently being built for them. Michael NanaKofi Owusu Nkansah is an amazing guy for setting this up. He says it’s his 3rd trip to the school, which is located in a rural area."

Troxclair shared heartwarming photos with the post on Facebook.

A kind young man

