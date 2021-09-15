Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, recently sat down with Legit.ng to talk about fashion and in this conversation, she shared some interesting tips and never-before-known facts about her personal style.

Anyone who is a fan of Empress Njamah and has seen her movies, or even follow her on social media, knows this one thing about her; she pays extra attention to her looks.

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that Njamah may be a fashion lover but she certainly doesn't play with her comfort and neither does she got with the crowd.

When asked what fashion means to her, the actress had this to say:

"I'm not the regular everyday kind of woman so a lot of people will not understand my answer. Some probably will. Because I'm not the type that flows with the crowd which is very okay and I'm unapologetic about it. Fashion is obviously a statement and then the fashion to me is comfortable."

Her fashion essentials

Every woman has certain items of clothing and accessories that she cannot do without. For Njamah, her fashion essentials are pretty easy to detect once you've been to her Instagram page.

"The best thing that has happened to me over the years is tights, biker shorts, and waist pouch. If you go through my pictures, I'm mostly in tights with just different shirts," she said.

Her most expensive/cheapest fashion item

This question took the Imo-born actress down memory lane when she went through a terrible experience.

She narrated:

"The most expensive thing I bought - which was years ago - was gold. But, since I was robbed, I stopped wearing gold. I went all out to get heavy gold and went for an owambe function with some friends. Some armed robbers under the guise of police officers stopped us and robbed us. I really don't want to make mention of the price but it ran into millions."

The cheapest thing the actress own is a lipgloss which she revealeds costs a dollar - roughly around N500.

Interestingly, Njamah never goes anywhere without three items in her purse and they are; lipgloss, sanitizer, and her power bank.

The actress whose favourite fashion quote 'simple but classy' also shared some common fashion mistakes women make.

1. Following vogue

I think one of the mistakes is wanting to follow vogue. First, no one says vogue is for you. When you see something that is in vogue, ask, does it suit your body? Don't just go wearing it because it's in vogue.

2. Going way out of the box

Don't try to experiment with what is too out of the box. You probably want to make a statement but it's not you going out to be a masquerade. You can quietly make a statement without being too much.

3. Making too many statements

Making a fashion statement with your hair, your outfit, your shoes all at once can get too much. It's always good to make a statement with a particular thing. What do you want them to see? Don't confuse people with all of it.

In another segment of the interview, Empress Njamah opened up on how she started her fashion house, House of Empress.

She also talked about what is was like designing the bridesmaid dresses for film colleague, Mercy Johnson.

