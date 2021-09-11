Who is the best Fortnite player in the world? Top 10 contenders

Fortnite is inarguably one of the most popular video games in the modern-day entertainment industry. The game burst onto the scene in 2017 and has since gained a massive following from fans worldwide. Additionally, the game has become one of the highest paying Esports today. As one might imagine, Fortnite player earnings and rankings keep on changing. We will look at the best Fortnite player currently and others who are close on his heels.

A gaming controller such as those used to play Fortnite. Photo: pixabay.com, @Olichel

Source: UGC

Player rankings often depend on someone’s victories in Fortnite tournaments as well as their accrued earnings throughout their career.

Who is the best Fortnite player in the world?

Here is a look at the top 10 best Fortnite players in 2021.

10. Muz

Muz currently plays for Team PWR, and while he is not extremely famous in the Esports world, he has been putting on some amazing performances. In some of his most recent competitions, he won several Cash Cups and FNCS competitions in Oceania.

Muz is also part of the Oceania Server but has also achieved commendable feats in solo events.

9. Th0masHD

Th0masHD in a white hoodie. Photo: @Th0mashd

Source: Instagram

This gamer’s real name is Thomas Høxbro Davidsen. He is one of the three world-famous players that make up Guild’s trios. Before joining Guild, Th0masHD played for Gamma Gaming, team Atlantis, Singularity, and Rakos eSports.

While the gamer has moved around quite a lot, he has recorded the most wins after joining Guild’s renowned trio.

8. Anas

Born Anas El-Abd, he is one half of the duo that took significant ranking points from the last two Fortnite Champion competition series. He is a member of the world-famous Guild Esports alongside his teammate Flikk. Before joining Guild, Anas played for Become Legends.

2020 was an amazing year for Anas since he recorded amazing performances in numerous tournaments, qualifiers and raked in numerous Cash Cups. The talented gamer has been competing in Esports since 2019.

7. Flikk

Flikk’s real name is Nikolaj Andreas Frøsle. He has a rich history in Fortnite Esports, having started playing for Team Atlantis. He then joined Become Legends, then Wave Esports, and later Guild Esports. The Dane is inarguably one of the most popular game-streaming players on social media platforms.

Flikk has not won the top spot in recent solo events. However, he is part of a team that has taken second and third spots in huge Esports tournaments. This contribution to his team’s consistently impressive results has made Flikk one of the top Fortnite players.

6. Chapix

Chapix’s real name is Moussa Faour. He has consistently been at the top of European Fortnite competitions since 2019. His appearance and performance at the Fortnite Word Cup introduced him to the world stage, earning him numerous fans.

He then won the Chapter 2 Season 5 finals against another hugely popular gamer known as JannisZ. Additionally, Chapix has a trophy cabinet with eight Cash Cups. He has raked in numerous top ten finishes in Fortnite tournaments.

Quite recently, Chapix joined Falcons Esports based in the Middle east. The gamer, who turned 18 years on June 3 2021, had been waiting for his birthday to sign the new contract.

5. Hen

Henrik rocking casual wear. Photo: @hentvo

Source: Instagram

This gamer’s name is derived from his real name, Henrik McLean. He is part of an impressive Fortnite trio alongside JannisZ and Th0masHD. He has recently won some FNCS and taken home numerous Cash Cups and points.

Besides his impressive performances in a team, Hen has also recorded impressive results as a solo gamer. He recently came in third at the Solos Clash Cup.

4. JannisZ

JannisZ is inarguably one of Fortnite's best players both as a team member and a solo player. The gamer joined the gaming world at the age of 15 and has since recorded impressive results even against older gamers with more Fortnite experience.

JannisZ began his professional gaming career in 2019 when he competed in the first level of the Fortnite Champion Series and finished in the ninth position. He also won the coveted Encore Cup. Additionally, the gamer finished in top position at the Avesta Cup, the European finals of the FNCS, and the FNCS Season 2 warm-up competitions.

3. EpikWhale

EpikWhale’s real name is Shane Cotton. He started playing video when he was quite young, his favourite game by then being Disney’s Club Penguin. Shane and his brother began playing Fortnite when it was first released in 2017. The two later became addicted to the game, at times playing it late into the night.

In 2019, EpikWhale qualified for the Fortnite World Cup finals. This feat immediately attracted the attention of numerous Esports teams. Eventually, Shane signed for NRG Esports at the age of 16. In 2-19, he came in third at the Fortnite World Cup Finals, earning $1.2 million in the process.

The gamer plans to take a gap year after finishing his high school studies to focus on his professional gaming career. With his consistency and skill, EpikWhale is definitely primed to become the best Fortnite player.

2. Rehx

Rehx in a 100 Thieves apparel. Photo: @100thievesgaming

Source: Instagram

While Rehx is not yet the best Fortnite player in the world, he is pretty close. The player’s real name is Brodie Franks. He is part of a team that won the last two FNCS. Even outside the high-performing duo consisting of Arkhram and himself, Rehx has achieved some impressive solo feats.

Rehx is currently part of the hugely popular Fortnite team known as 100 Thieves, which is home to some talented youngsters. Some of Rehx’s most memorable accolades include a third-place finish in the Chapter 2 Season 1 Fortnite Champion series, an impressive performance in the Winter Royale, and four Solo Cash Cup victories.

1. Arkhram

Who is the best Fortnite player in 2021? The honours go to Diego Lima Palma, commonly known as Arkhram in Fortnite circles. Like the second-best gamer, Arkhram is part of 100 Thieved, having joined in 2019. He has won the last two FNCS alongside Rehx, a significant achievement considering the competitive nature of Fortnite tournaments.

Other well-known members of the 100 Thieves team include Brendan Falconer, Hayden Krueger, and Davis McClellan. In 2019, Arkhram and two of his teammates won the Fortnite World Cup, bagging a whopping $2.7 million in the process.

Fortnite is renowned for its significantly high player base. This explains why the gamers’ rankings and earnings keep on changing year in year out. Still, some top players have consistently remained in top positions on the rankings. So, in your opinion, who is the best Fortnite player today?

READ ALSO: Top 20 ridiculously cute Pokemon of all time across all generations

Legit.ng recently explored the top 20 list of the cutest Pokemon of all time. The Pokemon media franchise has grown into a massive enterprise renowned for magazines, games, animated films, and animated series. The Pokemon characters at the heart of this franchise vary in shape, abilities, colours, and other attributes.

Some Pokemon are unbelievably cute and can melt one’s heart. These include Charmander, Pachirisu, Mew, and Jirachi.

Source: Legit.ng