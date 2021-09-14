The attack on a prison facility in Kogi state on Sunday, September 12 has continued to generate reactions in the country

Nigerians woke up to the news on Monday, September 13 after the attack that resulted in over 200 prisoners eloping

Governor Yahaya Bello has vowed that those who carried out the attack would be apprehended in no time

Kabba - Alhaji Yahaya Bello has read the riot act to armed groups in Kogi to steer clear of the state, assuring that his administration will not relent in flushing out criminal gangs in its domain.

The governor made the declaration following the recent attack by armed men on the Medium Federal Correctional Centre in Kabba.

He stated this through his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, who paid an on-the-spot tour at the facility on Tuesday, September 14 in the company of some security chiefs in the state.

Deputy Governor Onoja speaking to journalists during his visit to the facility and palace in the area. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Chief Onoja who was on the ground on the directive of his principal for a first-hand assessment of the incident noted that it was in immediate follow up to an earlier visit by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, and other senior security officials.

He recalled the many successes recorded by Governor Bello courtesy of his zero tolerance for insecurity in the state, noting that security operations are ongoing to smoke out the masterminds of the attack and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

Onoja conveyed the governor's condolences to the families and colleagues of servicemen who lost their lives due to the unfortunate incident.

He also commended the quick response of the various security agencies, traditional rulers, local hunters, and community residents leading to the rearrest and voluntary return of 112 inmates and counting.

Legit.ng gathered that he later paid separate visits to some of the injured security personnel at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

During a visit to the palace of the Obaro of Kabba, HRM, Oba Solomon Oladele Owoniyi, the deputy governor called for more reinforcement of security operatives and increased collaboration between the federal and state governments to tackle future threats.

Details of the prison break in Kogi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state on Sunday, September 12.

It was gathered that a lot of inmates were set free by the attackers who killed some security officers during a gun battle.

However, some of the prisoners have been rearrested after security agencies combed the area after the attack.

Federal government reacts to prison attack in Kogi

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been assured that the unidentified gunmen who attacked the prison facility in the north-central state will be brought to justice.

Sola Fasure, the media adviser to Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior disclosed this in a statement on Monday, September 13.

According to Fasure, one soldier and policeman, unfortunately, lost their lives during the attack while two guards haven't been accounted for.

