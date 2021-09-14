Dressing the part is very important especially when you work in an office environment. As is the case with several organisations, a dress code is often established for people to follow.

Rather than stick to the same boring colours of shirts, jackets and dresses in your wardrobe, switch things up and experiment with new colours.

Fashionistas continue to share workwear inspirations. Photo credit: @princessaudu

Source: Instagram

Every day, celebrity pages serve as a major inspiration for people looking to touch up on their personal style.

This week, Legit.ng has compiled a list of twelve Nigerian celebrity fashionistas who have rocked outfits that can pass for chic workwear.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Powede Awujo

2. Idia Aisien

3. Bimbo Ademoye

4. Mary Lazarus

5. Bisola

6. Cee-C

7. Alex Unusual

8. Bambam

9. Beverly Naya

10. Uche Jombo

11. Kate Henshaw

12. Shaffy Bello

Pantsuits essentials for women

While trends come and go, there are certain things that every lady must have in their closet. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you bring your outfits together from start to finish.

And if you're big on powerful looks, style blogger, @signedblake, has some interesting information for you about killing this look.

In a recent Instagram post, the fashionista shared a video of herself rocking four stylish power suits, which she stated are a must-have for every woman.

2-in-1 look

Getting versatile outfits that can be worn to different occasions is a wardrobe essential for every woman. Rather than having to spend money on an outfit for every occasion, why not get an outfit that can be transformed to suit your mood in just a few seconds?

It's a Friday and you have to go to work. However, you also have plans of going clubbing afterward but there is just one problem: how to not turn up at the club in your work clothes.

There is that option of going home to change and praying you don't get caught up in traffic. There is also another option - you can just take an extra bag to work with your clubbing wear.

Well, what will even be better and hassle-free is rocking an outfit that can easily be transformed to a different look in seconds.

Powede Awujo showed us how to go about it in photos shared on her Instagram page.

Source: Legit