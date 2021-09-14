Ace Comedian, Basketmouth is basking in the euphoria of clocking a new age today, September 14, 2021, and he's all excited about it

The comedian clocked 43 years and he declared that life looks more beautiful from the 43rd floor

Fans and colleagues have greeted the birthday boy with tons of goodwill messages on social media

Nigerian veteran comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, is celebrating 43 years on earth today, September 14, and he is thankful for all the successful years.

Comedian Basketmouth said the world looks more beautiful at 43. Credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth who boasts of a blistering career in Nigeria's entertainment industry that has lasted over two decades opines that the world looks more beautiful looking at it from the 43rd angle.

He posted a picture of himself on his verified Instagram page with the caption:

"The world looks more beautiful from the 43rd floor."

The comedian has been getting lovely birthday messages from his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry who felicitated with him on this special day of his.

Birthday wishes

portia_freelove:

"Happy birthday boss."

softjo_

"Happy birthday king."

efewarriboy:

"Happy birthday my boss of life. The real Scorpio Effect, more wins boss. God bless you always sir."

vicamichaels:

"Happy birthday Bright.... The future is Bright. keep going."

joselyn_duman:

"Happy brithday bright... continue to be a light. With long life God will satisfy you. Enjoy your day."

omawonder:

"Happy Birthday Oga Basket!!"

mcedopikin:

"Happy birthday king God bless you greatly sir."

teeymixofficial:

"Happy birthday boss."

deejayneptune:

"Happy birthday Brozay."

Source: Legit