Army Commandants have been warned that excuses will no loner be tolerated in the fight against criminality in the country

The warning to the officers was issued on Monday, September 13, by the chief of army staff, Faruk Yahaya

Meanwhile, the Army boss has promised to ensure that functional equipment will be available for the officers to carry out their assignments

Faruk Yahaya, the chief of army staff, has warned army commanders that he will no longer accept excuses in the war against insecurity in the country.

The army chief spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of the ‘Combined Second and Third Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference’ in Abuja.

Faruk Yahaya tells Army commandants that he will not accept excuses again. Photo: Nigeria Army

Source: Facebook

Yahaya called on the commanders to motivate the troops to intensify their effort in all ongoing operations.

He said the army will make sure the troops are well equipped and well trained to tackle every threat to the country’s security.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Commanders must, therefore, glean from my `Command Philosophy’ to ensure that operational and administrative proficiencies of Nigerian Army units and formations are sustained and improved upon,” he said.

“Commanders must seize initiative and commanders must take initiative, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective areas of responsibilities (AORs).

“I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right attitude, competences and skills to effectively undertake daring missions in addition to developing special operations forces.

“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms.

“Let me however remind you all that while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is command responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all equipment.

“We must therefore strive to improve our maintenance culture to prolong the life span of our platforms and equipment.”

Bombardments: Fleeing bandits abduct 20 villagers in Sokoto community

Meanwhile, bandits suspected to be fleeing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aerial bombardments in the Bakura-Talata Mafara axis of Zamfara state on Tuesday, September 7 stormed Dange Shuni local government area of Sokoto and kidnapped at least 20 residents.

Residents of the Dange Shuni local government area claimed that communities in the area were witnessing an influx of bandits recently.

Many bandits’ leaders and their foot soldiers have been killed during the military raids. They were reportedly killed by ground troops and through aerial reconnaissance since the blockage of communication and restriction of movement in the state.

Insecurity: Katsina governor cries out

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina said that at least 10 out of the 34 local government areas of the state are under siege of bandits and other criminal elements.

The governor, who disclosed this on Thursday, August 5, in Katsina when the Cheif of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya visited him in his office, said the residents of the state could not sleep with their two eyes closed.

Masari stated that he and his people are disturbed by this issue of banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, saying that they record at least one or two incidents every day.

Source: Legit.ng News