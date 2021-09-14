Security agents in southwest have been asked to look out for fleeing bandits running from military onslaught in Zamfara

It is believed that the criminals are already on the run and would prefer the safety of southern states

Recall that in recent times, things have not bee easy for bandits in northern states as a result of some government policies

Top security sources, who confided in our correspondents, said security agents in other states had been alerted to be on the lookout for the fleeing bandits.

It was also gathered that the South-West states had put the regional security outfit, Amotekun, on the alert following intelligence reports that bandits being dislodged from Zamfara State were fleeing southwards.

Southwest security is on the alert following the recent onslaught on criminals in northern states. Photo: Rotimi Aleredolu

The Amotekun Corps commanders in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, in separate interviews with our correspondents, stated that residents of the states had been told to be vigilant and guard against infiltration by the fleeing hoodlums.

They said this as gunmen invaded the Kabba Correctional Centre in Kogi State, where they freed 240 inmates and killed two soldiers.

In Kaduna State, suspected herdsmen attacked Peigyim village in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state and killed 12 persons.

No fewer than four travellers were also abducted in Ekiti State on Monday.

The Federal Government had last week ordered telecommunications companies to shut down their base stations in Zamfara State as part of the onslaught against bandits, who were engaged in ceaseless kidnapping and killings in the state and other parts of the North-West.

The bandits had also been hit by hunger following the decision of the state government and neighbouring states to close regular markets, where they were getting foodstuffs.

There were reports that many bandits had been killed during military raids, while others were said to be fleeing Zamfara State.

Bombardments: Fleeing bandits abduct 20 villagers in Sokoto community

Meanwhile, bandits suspected to be fleeing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aerial bombardments in the Bakura-Talata Mafara axis of Zamfara state on Tuesday, September 7 stormed Dange Shuni local government area of Sokoto and kidnapped at least 20 residents.

Residents of the Dange Shuni local government area claimed that communities in the area were witnessing an influx of bandits recently.

Many bandits’ leaders and their foot soldiers have been killed during the military raids. They were reportedly killed by ground troops and through aerial reconnaissance since the blockage of communication and restriction of movement in the state.

Insecurity: Katsina governor cries out

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina said that at least 10 out of the 34 local government areas of the state are under siege of bandits and other criminal elements.

The governor, who disclosed this on Thursday, August 5, in Katsina when the Cheif of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya visited him in his office, said the residents of the state could not sleep with their two eyes closed.

Masari stated that he and his people are disturbed by this issue of banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, saying that they record at least one or two incidents every day.

