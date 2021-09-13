Ben Affleck was not messing around with a fan who tried to get too close to Jennifer Lopez while demanding a photo

The actor could be seen holding the man back with one arm as Lopez hid behind him, away from the chaos

Lopez must have been impressed with her lover's protection as the two left the European city

Hollywood star Ben Affleck brought out his Batman side during a confrontation with an overbearing fan who wanted to force his way to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for a selfie.

The fan was clearly not taking no for an answer, Photo: Page Six/ TheImageDirect.com.

The movie star and his singer beauty were at the airport leaving Venice, Italy, where they had attended the annual film festival held from September 1 to 11.

From photos shared by Page Six, one could spot the two holding their hands as they walked when a maskless fan got a bit too close as he tried to get photos with the couple.

Before his security arrived, Ben had to deal with the aggressive man, pushing him away as Lopez watched, standing behind him.

Seconds later, the Deep Water thespian's security detail stepped up, grabbed the man, and pushed him further away, ensuring he kept his distance from his woman.

After the chaos, the couple held their hands again as they went through the airport, hoping there were no more incidents that would bring all the attention to them.

Page Six reports Lopez accompanied the actor in support of his latest project dubbed The Last Duel, co-written by him and Matt Damon.

She also held a photoshoot in the city with renowned stylists Dolce and Gabbana.

Couple rock matching outfit as they go shopping

Still in a related story about the celebrity couple, Legit.ng previously reported that months into their rekindled romance, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went shopping wearing matching outfits.

From their clothes to the jewellery, the celebrity power couple made sure to coordinate their outfits.

The two coordinated their outfits as they rocked dark sunglasses and matching black tops. Jlo wore a grey dress while the Justice League actor had trousers of the same colour.

