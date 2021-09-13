Zahra Buhari and her husband Ahmed Indimi have got Nigerians talking on social media after their display of love

Ahmed took to his page to share a quote that partners have to keep choosing each other everyday

The post resonated with his wife Zahra and she replied to him, saying they've been doing the same thing since they got married

President Buhari's daughter Zahra and her husband Ahmed Indimi recently showered beautiful words on each other on social media.

The handsome man shared a post about the difference between flirt, lust, and love on his Instagram page. According to the post, love is when someone falls for the soul of another person.

Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi gush over each other. Photos: @ahmed.indimi

Source: Instagram

Ahmed Indimi and Zahra Buhari gush over each other

Zahra's husband then captioned the post with a quote from an American journalist Mignon McLaughlin. The quote says that a successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ahmed then tagged his beloved wife Zahra to the post.

Zahra replies her husband

As soon as she sighted the post, the president's daughter made a beautiful comment.

She said,

"You’ve left me speechless. Definitely this is something that is part of our practice! I couldn’t have had a better partner. You’ve been a worthy partner through the past 5 yrs."

Nigerians react

As expected, Ahmed's followers had something to say.

super_walexyfresh:

"That special person that will change my story for good,to come my way today."

paulson_iloka:

"Lovely. Happy Sunday Sir."

henah_of_dubai:

"100%"

prechy_sav:

"So sweet Z."

maryam_maliyu:

"Baraqllahufilq wow! I can't believe you have spent 5years in this institution we move... Alliamdulillah for the grace."

umegboluregina:

"That is good to hear.There is nothing like a blissful marriage."

ivyemiks:

"Love ❤️ is the greatest."

Zahra Buhari talks about marriage

Zahra Buhari had posted a video where she had gathered a number of people to share their view on marriage

In the caption of the post, the young lady then shared her own view on the topic.

According to Zahra, marriage to her meant unconditional love in all its forms.

Source: Legit Newspaper