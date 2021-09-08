Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has threatened to take over offices of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the south-south

Wike noted that it is compulsory for firms in the state to remit their VAT to the state government from the September

The governor said he cannot continue to beg the federal government for what belongs to the oil-rich state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has threatened to “take over” all offices of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the oil-rich south-south state if the government agency continues with its “bullying.”

The Punch reports that the governor spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while addressing business owners in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to take over all FIRS offices in Rivers state. Credit: Nyesom Wike.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the governor told the oil firms, construction companies and other business owners operating in the state to start remitting their Value Added Tax (VAT) to the state government beginning this September.

Governor Wike, who said he does not care if heaven falls, insisted on Wednesday, September 7, that Rivers' money is not meant for “Abuja people” but for the development of his state.

It was gathered that the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt in its recent judgment in a suit marked FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 held that the Rivers state government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.

ThisDay also reports that The FIRS had on Monday, September 6, prayed the court to stay execution on the judgment.

Justice Stephem Pam, the presiding judge, however, rejected the application, saying granting it would negate the principle of equity.

Wike lamented about the injustice in the country, saying Rivers generated N15bn in June 2021 but got N4.7bn while “Kano produced N2.8bn in June but Kano also got N2.8bn."

