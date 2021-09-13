The wedding of actor Stan Nze and his actress wife Blessing was the talk of the town over the weekend in a grand event in Lagos

The couple released gorgeous official wedding photos just a few days after they went down the aisle

The photos have been getting congratulatory messages and positive reactions from fans and colleagues who are marveled at their incredible love story

Actor Stan Nze got married to the love of his life, Blessing on Saturday, September 11, during a glamourous event in Lagos, the couple instantly became fans' favourites when their viral dance video hits the internet.

Actor Stan Nze and wife release official wedding photos Credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

Singer, Timi Dakolo serenaded the couples and their guests during the event that will go down as one of the best celebrity weddings in recent time.

Stan Nze via his verified Instagram page released lovely official photos of his wedding just a few days after the event and fans can't get enough of the cute lovers.

In one of the photos he blushed about his cuteness and how his wife has been a lucky woman to have him.

Just look at somebody’s husband

Fans and celebrity reactions:

chitaoxe1:

"Congratulations broWeldon".

callme_frodd:

"Congratulations Bro".

crazeclown:

"Big congrats G".

taymesan_:

"Congratulations Nna".

topetedela:

"It’s the caption for me"

deyemitheactor:

"Brand new, tear rubber husband o! "

gabbylucciii:

"Smoove".

walteranga:

"Congratulations man more blessings to you and yours."

Source: Legit.ng News