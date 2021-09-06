Parents of kidnaped students in Zamfara state re not happy over the shut down of telecoms in the state

According to the parents, the shut down is hindering communication with the kidnappers and the government

The parents said they are kept in the dark and would loved to know what the government is doing over their kidnaped children

Parents of the students kidnapped from Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun LGA of Zamfara state, have lamented their inability to communicate with the captors and the authorities.

“I’m really not happy about this. I do not know if the government is doing anything about it because I have not heard or seen anything,” Magaji said.

Parents are not happy as telecoms shutdown restricts communication. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

“If the government is doing something about it, they should tell us (parents) that ‘this is the measures we have taken’ to ensure that our children are rescued.

“There is no contact between us parents, and the government. Government has not told us anything. On the side of the bandits, they have not reached us to negotiate ransom. Government should do the needful to rescue our children.”

On his part, Bello Liman, a parent whose two children are also in captivity, corroborated what Magaji said and expressed hope that the authorities will rescue the abductees.

“I am very pained. When the kidnapping happened I was in Gusau. I think the government is trying its best to rescue my children. I have that belief that by God’s grace, they will be rescued,” Liman said.

Suweba Mohammed, one of the students who escaped, had earlier said that the gunmen gave them food in their palms and provided just a bottle of water for all the students.

Insecurity: Bandits attack Zamfara school, abduct students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that bandits have once again abducted some students in Zamfara state. This follows an attack on Kaya Day Secondary School.

It was reported that the incident occurred at about 11am on Wednesday, September 1, in Maradun local government area of the state.

However, police authorities in Zamfara have yet to confirm the incident.

Sources explained that the assailants invaded the school in a large number and left with the students to an undisclosed location.

This is Not Acceptable, Atiku Abubakar Reacts to Kidnap of 73 Students

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent abduction of 73 students in Zamfara state.

Atiku, who took to his social media page to decry the high state of insecurity and how it has affected the educational system in some region within the country, condemned the attack.

The Nigerian politician said the security situation in the country should be treated as a matter of urgency.

Source: Legit.ng