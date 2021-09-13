Media mogul Mo Abudu has got her followers gushing on her Instagram page after she made a post of her beloved mother

The media personality was spotted holding hands with her aged but beautiful mum as she blessed her

Mo expressed her gratitude to her mum as she noted how supportive she has been of her through the years

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu shared one of the highlights of her 57th birthday on her social media page.

In a video on her Instagram page, the media personality and her mum were dressed in lovely outfits and they held hands to pray.

Mo Abudu's mother shower prayers on her. Photos: @moabudu

Source: Instagram

Mo Abudu's mum prays for her

Mo Abudu's mother's eyes were tightly shut as she rained prayers on her daughter. The media woman was also seen responding to her mother's blessings as her eyes were also captured shut.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the caption that accompanied the post, Mo said her mum's love for her is never-ending.

Read what she said below

"Whoever I am today, or what I become tomorrow, it's by the GRACE OF GOD and that of my PRAYING MOTHER. This amazing woman you see right here, at the slightest challenge or idea I have, I call her first and say Mummy, "what are your thoughts" - "what do I do?" instantly without a doubt she says " leave it to me."

"Before you know it mummy is fasting and praying. Sending me bible passages and special prayers drafted by her. Often along with very practical advice. So please everyone, guard your mothers closely, love them, cherish them and take care of them. They are really special and hold extraordinary anointing over the lives of their children."

Watch the cute video below. Swipe left to see more:

Mo Abudu's fans gush over the cute video

deyemitheactor:

"Amen!"

_kehindebankole:

"Amen!"

kaffydance:

"we love you MAMA."

nnejiabigailodinaka:

"Amen."

odychynma:

"Awwwwwwn this is beautiful."

beautybyolori:

"You're blessed Aunt Mo."

dr_preshy:

"So beautiful. Warrior Momma! Bless her heart."

thevintageista:

"AMEN."

micheles_vegan_kitchen:

"Such a blessing! Amen to all her prayers."

Mo Abudu's Asian-themed party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mo Abudu had a beautiful party to celebrate her 57th birthday.

A number of important guests turned up looking fabulous in their best Asian-themed outfits as they partied like rock stars.

The star-studded party hosted people from different sectors of the Nigerian entertainment industry and some politicians like Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and others.

Source: Legit Newspaper