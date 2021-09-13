Popular luxury jeweller, Malivelihood has stirred reactions on social media after he reveaed the expensive item he will be customizing for the Ooni of Ife

The jeweller took to his Instagram page with a wax of the king he would be replicating and noted that it will be made out of gold and diamond

While a lot of Nigerians hail the things rich people can do with money, others noted that it is an unnecessary lavish spending

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is set to join the list of Nigerians popular jeweller, Malivelihood has created iconic pieces for.

Accordnig to the luxury king of blings, the Ooni will have a wax of him made out of raw gold as well as white and coloured diamonds.

Malivelihood set to bling out the Ooni of Ife

Source: Instagram

Ooni of Ife blinged out!

Malivelihood took to his Instagram page with a photo of the king that will be replicated into a wax and revealed that it will be made with 550 grams of raw gold.

He went on to say that the wax will also be made from 90 carats of white diamonds and 50 carats of coloured diamonds.

"The Ooni of Ife wax will be made with 550 grams of raw gold. 90 carats of white diamonds, 50 carats of colored diamonds. @ooniadimulaife."

Nigerians react

kofkesse:

"And people in the Community will be hungry. God please what did we do to our African leaders?"

mbarkez28:

The richest king in Naija!!"

360__cars:

"ROYALTY!"

simeon_black:

"Money heist. IFE VERSION."

xxiviii_abj:

"And people are hungry in ile ife."

m_a_r_l_i_n_e:

"For what reason exactly???? Use that money to feed the people sheesh!"

anibaba_jnr:

"I Will Never Be Broke In My Life."

ceo_pinzle:

"King that wants to drip."

Lady uses pure water sachets to make portrait of Ooni of Ife

A young lady, Adejoke Lasisi, honoured the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, with a framed portrait made from recycled waste.

In a post on Wednesday, July 28, the lady said she had to come with a great gift for the Ooni of Ife when she realised that he was going to honour her as one of the ambassadors of the southwest.

Adejoke said that she and her team had to think of something beautiful to bless the monarch with. After much brainstorming, the lady and her group of creative artists came up with a fine portrait of the king made from water sachets woven straws.

Source: Legit