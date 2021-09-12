Empress Njamah is no stranger to the spotlight. However, she has managed to maintain a private life, focusing on her business and charity, desipte being a household name.

In thfinal part of her 3-part interview, the actress talks about living life on her own terms and how her charity sometimes benefits from her fashion.

The actress opened up about her charity. Photo credit: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Celebrities in general are known for repeating outfit ensembles especially when it comes to attending public events.

Actress says she's selective of the places she goes to

However, this is no the case for Njama who is pretty selective of the places she goes to, adding that any true fan of hers would know this.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Asides from the fact that I'm a homely person, I mind my business and concentrate on my work. So, I'm not the regular 'every function, e dey there'. So, I think I have fewer clothes than the 'I must be everywhere' kind of people," she says.

Donating clothes to charity

On what happens to clothes won to such events, she explains that she often rewears them as she isn't the type to be 'extra' with the looks and wasting fabrics in the process.

"Basically, as a fashion designer, I can also revamp it. So, when I'm done with particular clothing, I have a charity - people taking care of the kids for me. It's over 18 years so I obviously don't waste them. They are not piled up. I have people who wear them, people who are in need of these things and I give it to them."

The actress who also runs a fashion house, says her brand produces pieces that people can wear and would want to rewear them.

In her words:

"I re-rock items and I post them. That is you being real and that is you also telling people that your brand can be re-rocked and that's what is important. It's a different thing if you're having a birthday party and you want to go all out with many stuff."

In another segment of the interview, Empress Njamah opened up on how she started her fashion house, House of Empress.

She also talked about what is was like designing the bridesmaid dresses for film colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Source: Legit.ng