Southern states continue to insist on the ban on open grazing in their domain despite the body language of the president

The spokesman of the Delta state government, Charles Aniagwu, says the president insistence on open grazing is not helping matters

Aniagwu noted that the ban on open grazing is healthy and should be adopted by the Nigerian government

Asaba - Delta commissioner for information, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu on Thursday, September 2 said the law to ban open grazing in the state would promote healthy and harmonious living among farmers and herders.

Speaking on Arise TV, Aniagwu said that the law was not targeted at any section of the society but to provide a healthy living among stakeholders in the farming and cattle rearing business.

Aniagwu says the anti-grazing law in Delta state will soon be passed. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He said that the constant clashes between farmers and herders in the country necessitated the call for legislation to ban open grazing, especially in southern Nigeria.

He blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for not providing adequate leadership in resolving the herdsmen crisis in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He added:

“Here in Delta, we are very determined to regulate it not for the purpose of only banning grazing in open areas but for the purpose of promoting healthy living between the owners of the livestock and of course those of us who are either into consumption, marketing, breeding or rearing.”

Rivers joins long list of states prohibiting open grazing

Recall that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, August 19 signed the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by one of the governor's spokespersons, Kelvin Ebiri, and seen by Legit.ng.

The south-south state joins the numerous southern states passing the bill in recent weeks despite opposition from the presidency.

Ogun proposes three-year imprisonment for offenders

In Ogun, the state House of Assembly passed the Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill, 2020.

The law recommended three years of jail terms for offenders without any option of a fine.

The clean copy of the bill has been transmitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun and it is awaiting his assent.

Source: Legit