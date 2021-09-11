30+ cool braids hairstyles: take these photos to your hairstylist
30+ cool braids hairstyles: take these photos to your hairstylist

by  Cyprine Apindi

There are many hair salons specialising in cool braids hairstyles for kids and adults. The best thing about these hairstyles is their versatility. You can attend a function, go to the office, or anywhere else with your cute hairstyle.

natural braid styles
Beautiful African women in elegant braided hairstyles. Photo: @Ann Wangui, @ceetouch, @styledbydayonna (modified by author)
Braids hairstyles range from cornrows, faux locs, to Ghanaian styles. They are an integral part of the past, present, and future black culture. Are braids in style in 2021? Yes, they are and will always be, regardless of the year. African braids hairstyles are simply timeless!

Trendy braids hairstyles in 2021

Women from different parts of the world have worn braided hair for thousands of years. Some wear them simple, while others prefer more intricate patterns and styling.

Besides aesthetics, some of these hairstyles can also protect your hair from damage and help you grow your hair longer and thicker. From these trendy braids hairstyles pictures, you can select your favourite and get options when you need to change your look.

1. Big n' cute conrnrows

cornrow braids for black women
Big, beautiful, and neat cornrows. Photo: @Claudia's Heavenly Touch
Front to back cornrow braids for black women are the most common way of styling hair in Africa. Some people may consider it traditional but it never goes out of style. Front to back cornrows are one of the best braids hairstyles for kids, especially if made thinner for school. Adults can make them thicker and bigger as they desire for a trendy and stylish look.

2. Short box braid style

Shortbox braids hairstyles
Neat and colourful shortbox braids on a beautiful African woman. Photo: @Twysted By Tee
The best thing about short box braids hairstyles is the ease of styling and maintenance. You do not need a scrunchie to style them. Besides, you can play around with the extension colours for that elegant look.

3. Stylish goddess locs

goddess locs
Goddess locs on a beautiful African lady. Photo: @Ann Wangui
The distinguishing feature of goddess locs is the open and wavy ends. This hairstyle is gorgeous and best for women who love long and bulky hair. The goddess locs extensions also come in a variety of colours for the woman who prefers coloured hair.

4. Faux locs

faux locs hairstyles
Long and neat faux locs worn by a stylish woman. Photo: @Machayo Anthony
Faux locs hairstyles have been trending for a while now and are unlikely to go out of fashion. You will love how easy it is to maintain your faux locs because the ends are sealed to prevent fraying. This style is also ideal for any workplace or event.

5. Authentic Fulani style

Fulani braids
The Fulani hairstyle with cute hair accessories. Photo: @teyonahparris
Did you know that Fulani braids are usually plaited flat onto the scalp, have a cornrow that runs down the centre of the head and are often decorated with beads or cowrie shells? Alicia Keys is known for her love for this style. Hey, if a celebrity can rock this style, why not you?

6. Long Senegalese twists

Senegalese twist hairstyles
Long maroon Senegalese twist braids on a happy and fashionable African woman. Photo: @Seck Ndanane
Gone are the days when natural braid styles had to be made of three strands intertwined in a specific order. Senegalese twist hairstyles are here to stay because they are stylish and fit for the modern and classy woman. You can have your twists done in your favourite hair colour, and they are easy to style too.

7. Cornrow bun

braised cornrow hairstyles
Simple cornrows in a bun hairstyle. Photo: @hairhairhair80
The cornrow bun is one of the most common cornrow hairstyles because it requires minimal maintenance and styling. It is ideal for the office or any lady who does not like hair falling over her face. The cornrows can be made thick or thin.

8. Afro Updo with braids

African braids hairstyles
Gabby Sidibe rocking her afro updo with braids look. Photo: @braidedhairtrends
Who said you cannot mix two styles in one? With this updo, you get to rock your mane in an afro and still enjoy the cool braided look. This style is ideal for the holidays, and Christmas is around the corner. You have to try this!

9. Thick n' wavy Ghana braids

African braids hairstyles
Thick, wavy cornrows. Photo: @braidssbyroro
This is a great variation of the traditional natural cornrow hairstyles that start at the top of the head downwards. The twisted and wavy style makes them look more classy and ideal for the fashionable working-class woman.

10. Bantu knots

natural braided hairstyles
Bantu knots with golden accessories. Photo: @curlslayerss
These spiralled knots are an interesting style and are ideal for a vacation in a hot or humid area. The style keeps hair off your face and is a good choice because it is categorised as a protective style. It can be done on natural hair or with hair extensions.

11. Feed in braids

feed in braids hairstyles
Neat feed in braids on African hair. Photo: @lotvsbvll
Feed in refers to a knotless style of doing hair that protects your edges from damage. Synthetic extensions are added into the natural hair beyond the start of your hairline to create an illusion of naturally thick braids.

12. The ombre look

braids hairstyles pictures
Blue ombre braids on a young woman. Photo: @styledbydayonna
The ombre look plays around with the shade of hair extensions, which gradually graduate from the darkest shade to the lightest. It is the in-thing in 2021, especially among females in their teen and early adulthood years.

13. Cornrows with curls

natural cornrow hairstyles
Cornrows combined with curls for a chic look. Photo: @jennystlc
Who said that you cannot combine cornrows with curls? A good stylist can help you combine the two to create a stunning look. This is a versatile style that can be adjusted to suit the shape of your face. The curls can also be made using natural hair or curly extensions.

14. Zig-Zag cornrows

African braids hairstyles
Amazing zigzag cornrows. Photo: @trinaydidit
These are a great variation of traditional cornrows. Instead of hair being sectioned in straight lines, it is sectioned in a zigzag manner. The result is fantastic, and these cornrows can be worn by both men and women.

15. Ghana stitch braids

Ghana braids
Extremely neat stitch braids on a gorgeous woman. Photo: @shelleysstyle
This design is achieved using the stitch-in-braiding technique, where hair is divided into thin or thick horizontal lines before the cornrows are done. It creates a beautiful stitch-like pattern that is eye-catching.

16. Chic super-jumbo cornrows

Ghana braids
Jumbo cornrows for the modern woman. Photo: @we_dew_hair
Are you tired of regular thin or medium-size cornrows? Very thick ones are a great and welcome change. Beware! You will require a lot more extensions to achieve this look, and they may feel a little heavier than usual.

17. The snaky look

Ghana braids
African woman rocking snaky braids in a bun. Source: @gorgeously.glammd
This intricate design requires patience and expertise to create. It resembles a meandering snake hence the name.

18. Chunky n' gorgeous

braids hairstyles pictures
Woman in long chunky braids. Photo: @_triplekcreations
This look is ideal for people who love wearing braids but hate undoing them. Hair is sectioned into several large sections and done using a larger than normal amount of extensions to make each one thick. Although this look is gorgeous, it tends to unravel or become shaggy after a short period.

19. The mohawk

natural braided hairstyles
A fashionable woman in a mohawk look. Photo: @lovely_visionz
Yes, you can rock your mohawk in 2021! This look never goes out of fashion and is ideal for the bold and daring woman.

20. The side bun

feed in braids hairstyles
A neat side bun for a cool office look. Photo: @tyesworld13
This simple look is a variation of the normal top bun. Cornrows are done in a side-swept design to form a bun at the side of the head.

21. Loopy Ghana cornrows

natural cornrow hairstyles
Beautiful woman in looped cornrows. Photo: @denisehairguru_naturalz
Getting looped cornrows will make your friends envy you. This look is for the modern and trendy woman who is unafraid of trying new things.

22. The fish-bone design

Ghana braids
A little girl in fish-bone design cornrows. Photo: @mvpbraids
This look literally resembles the skeleton of a fish. Thin cornrows are linked together by one thick cornrow. This style may be more time consuming but is definitely worth the wait.

23. Alternating thick and thin cornrows

natural cornrow hairstyles
A woman shows off her thin and thick cornrows. Photo: @hairmuva_studio
Alternating thick and thin cornrows creates a magnificent look ideal for the office, social gatherings, or other events. The ends of the cornrows can either be tied into a bun or left hanging, depending on your preference.

24. The whirlpool design

braids hairstyles pictures
A lady showing off her whirlpool hair design. Photo: @hair_styles_hub
The rotating movement of a whirlpool is fascinating, and it inspired this look. Cornrows are made from the centre of the head outwards to mimic the rotating motion of water.

25. The side-swept look

cornrow braids for black women
A model in her side-swept look posing for a picture. Photo: @styled_by_fola
This African hairstyle is fantastic. We must remind you to know the shape of your face before styling your hair in a side-swept fashion. Your hairstyle should bring out or complement your best facial features.

26. Asymmetrical pigtails

braided cornrow hairstyles
A simple lady looking amazing in asymmetrical pigtails. Photo: @tillyhairgh
For a long time, large pigtails were only possible for African women with very long natural hair. Thanks to hair extensions, anyone can achieve this amazing look.

27. The rainbow look

natural braided hairstyles
A happy girl in rainbow braids. Photo: @frokyo
This look will make heads turn wherever you go. It is particularly appealing for young girls and teenagers who like trying new things and keeping up with trends.

28. Thin cornrows

natural cornrow hairstyles
A beautiful model posing for a picture in thin cornrows. Photo: @tillyhairgh
This is a great alternative to the medium and thick cornrows that many African women wear. Thin cornrows are best done on women with long natural hair because extensions tend to thicken the braids.

29. Microtwists

Senegalese twist hairstyles
A model smiling for a picture in Senegalese micro-twists. Photo: @ceetouch
This is a Senegalese style, also known as rope style. The hair is divided into really small sections and thin extensions are added to achieve this look. You will spend a few more hours at the salon for this look.

30. Curly twists

Senegalese twist hairstyles
An African woman showing off her curly Senegalese twists. Photo: @hair_by_helenzy
Curly twists are similar to micro-twists, only that curly hair extensions are used, and they are done in medium size. You can always choose different-coloured hair extensions, depending on your preference.

31. Jumbo Senegalese twists

natural braided hairstyles
Jumbo Senegalese twists on an African model. Photo: @wumzyhfbeauty
Senegalese twists can also be done in jumbo size. Like any other jumbo style, you will need more extensions, but the result is to die for.

32. Cornrows enclosed by headband braid

Cute cornrows
Neat and elegant cornrows enclosed in a large braided headband. Photo: @Load2Earn
This is a fun protective style that tucks away your edges and protects them from breakage. The large headband definitely calls for attention. This look is a must-try before the end of 2021.

African women have worn braids hairstyles for hundreds of years. These styles are attractive and versatile. Which one is your favourite?

