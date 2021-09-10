Kerry Koranteng is a 12-year-old Ghanaian in the United States providing kids back home with shoes

Through her foundation, Kerry K Foundation, she collects shoes and raises money for the hefty shipping fees and sends to Ghana

The young girl has so far sent nearly a thousand pairs of shoes from Chicago to the West African country

A 12-year-old Ghanaian girl in Chicago, Kerry Koranteng, is impacting the lives of deprived children in Ghana by providing them with shoes to prevent them from walking barefooted.

Through her foundation, Kerry K Foundation, and with support from a local nonprofit organisation, the teenager sends the shoes she collects to Ghana to cover the feet of underprivileged children.

Koranteng told CBS News that she was inspired by a trip to visit her family in Ghana when she was eight years old.

Kerry Koranteng is giving shoes to poor kids in villages in Ghana. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Visiting Ghana

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"When I even visit my great auntie in the villages, you can see every child, no shoes on, and I realize this is very dangerous."

Last year, she began sending shoes to the children in Ghana with the support of a local nonprofit organisation.

Koranteng raises money for the hefty shipping fees and also takes many shoes along with her when she visits the West African country during the summer and winter breaks from school.

In her words:

"With the information provided by the teachers in the schools, she can tell me the kids who are more in need.

''So, I bring them out and give them the shoes first and then when I am done I give the shoes to the other students."

Number of shoes

So far, she has sent nearly a thousand pairs from Chicago to Ghana. Some of the kids who receive the shoes are Koranteng's agemates.

Koranteng always leaves smiles on the faces of the kids who benefit from her generosity.

Watch her video below:

Kind man buys footwear for lady looking for shoes without money

Legit.ng previously reported that a man melted the hearts of many people after the kindness he showed to a poor woman.

In a video shared by BI Phakathi on Facebook, the man came across a woman who was in need of shoes but lacked the financial wherewithal to purchase them.

As the wheelchair-bound lady was guided out of the store, he beckoned on them (the lady and her company) to return to the store and pick the shoes the woman desired.

Source: Legit.ng