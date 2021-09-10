Elizabeth Amponsah is the founder of The Classic Barber Shop in Osu, Accra, and she's an inspiration to many

The Ghanaian female barber has made strides in the male dominated field and is determined to succeed

Speaking in an interview, Elizabeth said some clients usually express surprise when they meet her in the shop

Although women in male dominated fields face daunting challenges, Elizabeth Amponsah is making impressive strides as a barber and has become the favourite of many at Osu in Accra.

With years of experience working as an artisan, Amposah believes that her gender should not restrict her from venturing into careers perceived as a preserve of men.

Her barbering company, The Classic Barber Shop, is an investment that she intends to rack in profits, as she is determined to succeed in the male dominated field.

Dealing with stereotypes

Despite making great gains, Amponsah recalls some clients express surprise when they meet her in the shop.

She said:

''They're surprised, but I prove them wrong. I prove to them that I'm here for something. I'm a woman, and what a man can do, a woman can do better.

''When they surprise me, I surprise them. Some people come and they ask are you the one going to barber me; I say yes. I'm not scared, this is what I have; so I surprise them."

Expanding the business

Amponsah told TV3's George Kwaning that she has plans of expanding her business, but is now focused on establishing the brand in Ghana before she will look elsewhere.

On a good day, the single mother makes GHc400 (N27,251.95) and earns between 100 (N6,812.99) to 200 cedis (N13,625.97) during a bad business day.

In her words:

''I want to invest here before I can go outside ... because this is my home. I have to build my company here first so that when I travel and return, I know I have something here."

With a knack for excellence, her foreign-based clients often return to her for a unique haircut whenever they're in the country.

