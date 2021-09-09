A young Nigerian man identified as Gbenga Fabusola has bagged four fully-funded PhD scholarships in the United States

Gbenga took to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, saying he has accepted an offer from Oregon State University

The young man bagged a Bachelor of Technology degree in Industrial Chemistry from the Federal University of Technology Akure

A Nigerian man identified as Gbenga Fabusola has taken to social media to celebrate his achievement after bagging four fully-funded PhD scholarships in the United States.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, the young man disclosed that he bagged a Bachelor of Technology degree in Industrial Chemistry from the Federal University of Technology Akure.

Gbenga Fabusola bagged four PhD scholarships in the United States. Photo credit: Gbenga Fabusola

Years of application

According to Gbenga, over the years, he has been applying to graduate schools in the United States.

The universities that gave him scholarships are Florida State University, Portland State University, University of South Florida, and Oregon State University.

Gbenga said:

"I am excited to announce that I have accepted and will commencing my graduate program at Oregon State University for a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. I guess you can call me a West Coast guy now, College of Engineering – Oregon State University."

Expressing gratitude

The young man expressed gratitude to God and everyone who supported him and made his dream a reality.

In his words:

"Despite the uncertainty that clouds the year due to the Covid pandemic, I was able to achieve this feat and I am very grateful to God and all of my support system during the period, especially and not limited to Wilfred Asuquo MS, CSM, A-CSPO, SAFe Oracle, AWS-OPs, Microsoft PBI, ADEYINKA ADEGBENRO, Tosin Akinro, Emmanuel Ogunkunle who helped made this dream a reality."

Gbenga said learning never stops for him, adding that he looks forward to a fruitful PhD journey at Oregon State University.

Celebration galore

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section to celebrate their own.

Wilfred Asuquo said:

"Grateful I am part of this success story. Congratulations GBENGA FABUSOLA . I am proud of you and I will continue to roll in this journey with you. Blessings."

Adeyinka Adegbenro commented:

"I am glad for being part of this your amazing journey. I would like to reiterate that you did most of the work and should be proud of yourself. On a final note, do not forget that the easiest part is getting into a program. All the best bro and enjoy your PhD."

Elijah Joseph wrote:

"Congrats Dr. Fabs."

Eniola Aderonke said:

"Congratulations on your achievement. I wish you greater heights and more accomplishments."

Omoyemen Ofoegbu wrote:

"Awesome. Wishing you all the best."

