Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, recently took to his Instagram page to share an old photo of himself

The film star and son of movie legend, Pete Edochie revealed the dated photo was taken on his matriculation in 1999

The photo has generated several reactions from social media users who thanked God for his growth

Thursdays are for throwback and as usual, lots of Nigerian celebrities take fans down memory lane by sharing photos and sometimes videos from years ago.

The actor took fans down memory lane. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul's matriculation day in 1999

Recently, Yul Edochie, left his followers amazed after he took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself which was taken on his matriculation day in 1999 - 20 years ago.

In the photo, Yul who appeared slimmer donned a tie on his outfit and wore his matriculation gown and cap over it.

He posted the photo in a collage alongside one of himself in 2019 in which he wore a kaftan outfit with a string of coral beads and a red hat.

Sharing the photo, he captioned:

"Left: 1999 Year one, Matriculation day. Right: 2019. Odogwu! No be God?"

See post below:

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral, has garnered reactions from several social media users.

Check out some comments below:

chikalann:

"Yes o, it can only be God!"

shirleyigwe:

"Na only God fit run am ❤️❤️❤️"

mackii_jnr_cfr:

"Na God bros"

uchydonalds:

"Yes oooo Na God."

emmabeansio:

"Na God ooo.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Better years ahead."

iamramsyyoung:

"Nah only God dey run am baba ✊ "

ezi_nwanyi96:

"If e easy run am "

Yul Edochie reacts to Prince's gift

A couple of weeks ago, the Nollywood actor took to social media to drag his fans for not treating him like a Big Brother Naija star.

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, clocked 25 on August 2 and days before that he was gifted a landed property.

On his birthday, he was presented with a N10m cheque alongside a money cake that was almost as tall as him.

The video of the presentation made rounds on social media and Yul Edochie reposted it on his page.

