Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has taken to social media with a video showing one of the cool features of his automobile

The actor has a display screen that allows him to access the internet and even visit social media platforms like Instagram

An impressed Edochie heaped praise on ‘oyinbo’ people as he noted that most Africans would rather concern themselves with petty issues

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie couldn't hide his excitement in a recent video posted on his official Instagram page.

The video captured the moment Edochie showed off one of the cool features of his Lexus automobile.

Yul Edochie: Actor Mesmerized by feature of his new car. Photo: @yuledochie

Apparently, the LCD monitor allows the actor to do so much more than playing music as he’s also able to access the internet.

An impressed Edochie filmed himself scrolling through his Instagram feed as he praised the westerners for their innovations.

He, however, also used the opportunity to throw jabs at fellow Africans. According to him, people from his continent would rather waste their time on petty issues instead of getting innovative.

Check out the actor’s post below:

Fans, followers react

The movie star's video stirred different reactions from his followers, with some of them questioning the safety of the car's feature.

Read comments below:

hilaryclinton_ said:

"Epa na accident this go course oo."

sunny_abacha said:

"@yuledochie Make people no get Accident for car because of Instagram."

onyenzeofficial said:

"Na true na.. but the part u said Bobby nwa got me cracked up."

mhizz_constance said:

"E risky o. Guy wey like nyash wey go Dey drive come across the nyash there..,ewweehhh."

njimbottheopain said:

"Like how's that even safe ?"

realdj_de_vine_zims said:

"Okay, am done with technology."

