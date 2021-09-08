Big Brother Naija Lockdown star, Tolani Baj, recently made it known to fans that her birthday is just around the corner

The reality star didn’t stop there, she alerted her fans ahead of her big day that she wants a brand new house

After sharing her birthday wish on social media, numerous internet users had interesting things to say about it

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown housemate, Tolani Baj, recently had fans buzzing after saying she wanted a brand new house for her birthday.

The controversial reality show star had taken to her Snapchat page to tell fans that her birthday was coming up.

Tbaj who is to clock a year older on October 20, didn’t stop there. The celebrity made it known to fans that she wanted a brand new house.

BBNaija's Tolani Baj says she wants a brand new house as her birthday approaches. Photos: @tolanibaj

Nigerians react

Screenshots of Tolani Baj’s post soon made the rounds on social media and caused quite a buzz. A number of fans of the reality show had a lot to say about it.

It is no news that BBNaija stars sometimes get showered with lavish and expensive gifts from their fans including luxury cars, houses, cash gifts and more. Some internet users were of the opinion that Tbaj also wanted such huge gifts.

Read some of their comments below:

Choplifekitchenlagos:

“Fans of bad beesh over to you ♂️♂️.”

Wendy_adamma:

“Boya you will carry gun.”

Meeday____:

“You no want flowers from prince this year.”

Fer.an.mi:

“Alhaji don promise you, you come dey announce so when it comes you would say it’s fans.”

__Omonjayfundz__:

“She fit don get am down.”

____Lo__ve:

“Dey use style beg now.”

Interesting.

