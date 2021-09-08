One of Nigeria’s favorite celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on August 24

Music producer, JJC Skillz, decided to take fans down memory lane by showing them how he treated his partner on their big day

In a recently posted video, JJC treated Funke to a lovely spread of delicious food, flowers and balloons among other things

Nigerian music producer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, recently shared a sweet video of how he marked his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, Funke Akindele.

The couple clocked five years together as a married couple on August 24, 2021, and JJC decided to show fans how much of a memorable event it was in a recent post.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the actor and producer posted a heartwarming video of the moment he surprised his wife on their anniversary.

JJC Skillz shares romantic video from wedding anniversary with Funke Akindele. Photos: @jjcskillz.

In the short clip, Akindele walked into a beautiful room already decorated with flowers and balloons. There was also a spread of lovely food that was already set up for the film star.

The Jenifa star looked very pleased after sighting all that had been put out for her.

Not stopping there, JJC expressed how much his wife means to him in the caption of his post. According to him, he is afraid to lose her.

In his words:

“Throwback to anniversary day 2021 @funkejenifaakindele When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users gush

Soon after the video was posted online, numerous fans of the couple expressed their admiration with goodwill messages.

Read some of their comments below:

Ufuomamcdermott:

“Beautiful. Just too beautiful ❤️.”

Folagade_banks:

“Awwwnn favorite couple!!! Power couple.”

Toluwanisings:

“The bond would forever be strong in Jesus name❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Erekepaints:

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to you both .”

Nice one. Congrats to the couple!

Source: Legit