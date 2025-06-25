The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Western Marine Command in Apapa, Lagos, seized over three trucks carrying N212 million worth of smuggled rice and additional contraband

Compt. Patrick Ntadi credited the success to increased cooperation with other security agencies, the deployment of more patrol vessels, and greater intelligence gathering

The confiscated c*nnabis was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which praised the ongoing collaboration between the agencies

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Over three trucks carrying N212 million worth of imported parboiled rice, which had been smuggled into the country through the inland waterways, have been stopped by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Western Marine Command in Apapa, Lagos.

Customs seized over three trucks carrying N212 million worth of smuggled rice and additional contraband. Photo Credit: NCS

Source: Getty Images

Compt. Patrick Ntadi, the Command's Customs Area Controller, showed journalists the confiscated items and stated that the command had collected additional items such as c*nnabis sativa, sugar, and more c^nnabis.

The confiscated contraband had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N352 million, according to Compt. Ntadi.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) personnel received the confiscated hard drugs from the Customs chief, who also mentioned that the contraband had been found in the Badagry Waterways and surrounding areas.

He provided information about the seizures, stating that there were 481 loaves of c*nnabis sativa valued at N50 million and 2,017 sacks of rice that had been trafficked, with a DPV of N212 million.

“Others include seven sacks of 50kg sugar valued at N672,000, 72 rolls of foreign plain materials worth N71 million, nine boats worth N17.5 million, among others. These seizures have a duty-paid value of N352 million,” he said.

Compt. Ntadi claims that the seizures provide a serious blow to criminal networks engaged in smuggling and illegal trading.

According to Ntadi, the accomplishment demonstrates the command's dedication to defending the borders and ensuring that legal trade and business flourish within the economy.

He emphasised that the incentive provided to the command by Adewale Adeniyi, the Controller General of Customs, was responsible for the operation's success.

Additionally, he credited greater cooperation with other security organisations and increased intelligence gathering for the success.

“We also owe our success to the deployment of more patrol vessels along the coastlines and inland waterways. We remain vigilant and proactive, continually updating our strategies to counter evolving smuggling tactics,” Ntadi stated.

Photo Credit: NCS

Source: Getty Images

The head of WMC Customs asked everyone to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity involving illegal trade or smuggling in the waterways and to report it. He said that maintaining the social order and economic integrity of our nation depends on our combined efforts.

He pledged that the command will not back down in its efforts to combat illegal activity and smuggling.

Rice dealers hike prices

Legit.ng reported that following the end of the import duty waiver announced by the Nigerian government on essential food items, including rice, dealers have hiked the commodity’s price.

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that the price of rice has increased by over N10,000 for a 50kg bag.

According to a dealer in the Ogba area of Lagos, Uzoma Egbe, the price of the staple rose by N10,000 per 50kg late last week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng