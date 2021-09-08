The Oyo state high court has issued an order restraining AGF Abubakar Malami from working to arrest Sunday Igboho

The order which was given on Tuesday, September 7, also restrained the DSS from getting hold of the embattled activist

This order was read by Justice Ladiran Akintola who presided over the hearing on Monday in the state

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami and the Department of State Services (DSS), have been restrained by a court in Oyo from arresting Sunday Igboho till Friday, September 17.

This order, read by the presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, on Tuesday, September 7, came after a fundamental human rights suit filed by Igboho, Guardian reports.

Before the order, counsel to the AGF, Abdulahi Abubakar, had prayed the court to set aside the earlier injunction restraining his client, Vanguard added.

The order was given by the Oyo state high court (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

Source: Instagram

Abubakar said his motion was based on four grounds supported with a five-paragraph affidavit in response to counter-affidavit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The lawyer then urged the court to dismiss the counter-affidavit and written address as well as set aside the subsequent extension of the interim injunction order filed by the activist.

Leaked audio recording: Benin should return me to Nigeria, I am no longer scared of anyone, Igboho boasts

Meanwhile, Igboho had stated that he was no longer scared of anyone and doesn't mind being jailed like the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Igboho expressed confidence that if the Benin Republic returns him to Nigeria he would regain his freedom, saying he is not afraid to return home.

In a leaked audio recording Igboho said that he was ready to return to the country, adding that nothing would happen to him as long as there is God.

The self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter alleged that he was abandoned by lawyers in Benin, despite collecting a huge amount of money.

According to him, he has been in the French-speaking country for almost two months and the lawyers didn’t show enough concern, unlike his counsel in Ibadan who keeps securing victory.

Igboho who was currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic explained that if he was determined to get something done, nobody would resist him.

Source: Legit.ng News