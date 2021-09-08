Referee of a local football match stunned the crowd after he was spotted displaying mesmerizing skills during a game

While the players of one team continued to skillfully dissect their opponents, the referee was spotted dancing

A clip of the scene has gone viral on social media showing the official doing his job in a hilarious fashion

A clip showing a referee officiating in an unusual manner is currently making the rounds on social media after he was spotted in dance-mood.

The match official of the local game joined other ‘skillful’ players in their mesmerizing skills as they danced their way during a football match.

A player was spotted dribbling his opponents with ease, to the delight of thousands of fans gathered around the football field.

Referee shows off dancing skills during a local game. Photo: vozempiremedia

Source: Instagram

At a point, a skillful player held the ball unto his legs and taunted his marker, before he eventually ‘nutmegged’ him to the cheer from the crowd.

An outrageous moment of the scene was when the center referee was spotted dancing depite that the football match was in progress.

See video below:

Source: Legit