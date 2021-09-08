Fuji music superstar, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma paid a courtesy visit to his daughter, Opeyemi at the US Naval Base in California and shared lovely pictures of their meeting

The proud father of a US Naval officer was accompanied by Opeyemi's mum as they share fun family moments together once again

Pasuma also used the medium to send birthday wishes to his mother who shared the same name and date of birth with Opeyemi

In what might look like a shocker to some of his fans back home that he has a full-grown daughter in the US military, Nigerian veteran Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma recently visited his daughter, Khadijat Opeyemi Odetola at the US Naval Base, California together with Opeyemi's mother and some of his friends.

Pasuma Visits Daughter Opeyemi At US Naval Base, Also Celebrates Mum. Photo Credit: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Pasuma who boasts of many nicknames in his songs always play around with names of his children, mother and other relatives as 'Opeyemi l'America' always features in most of his lyrics.

The singer shared pictures from the visit on his verified Instagram page with a caption,

A Courtesy Visit to my Daughter(Khadijat Opeyemi Odetola)at her Naval Base in California with her Mum and @iammuseri15 @officialgjibola @smileyfaas.

Fans Reaction

jumokeodetola said:

Awwwwww...I love this ❤️

slymzee said:

Oh Navy federal I bn dey think something else

capitalosah said:

You no go die for war ooooo❤️

poco_lee said:

Blessed Oga NLA❤️❤️

Pasuma celebrates mum as she clocks new age

In a related development, the musician also celebrated his mother, who is also very popular in most of his songs and refers to her mostly as 'Iyawo Anobi'. Pasuma's mother and his naval daughter shared the same birthday date and month.

He made this revelation known via another post with a caption.

HBD to my Big Mummy and my Small Mummy, Same date(5th) Same Month (September) Same Name(Khadijat) Birthday Blessings to my big mum Khadijat Odetola Iyawo Anobi and My Small Mummy Khadijat Odetola Opeyemi L'america my Navy Officer Daughter ❤ ♥ Yhu both know"I LOVE YHU" to the Fullest(LLNP).

Source: Legit Nigeria