All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari's state visit to Imo state on Thursday, September 9

During his visit, the president will commission major projects embarked upon by the Hope Uzodimma-led administration

Officials of the state government say they are ready to receive the president, while efforts are in top gear to make it a historic visit

Owerri - Imo information commissioner, Declan Emelumba, says the state government is set to receive President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 9 in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president is scheduled to pay a working visit to Imo to inaugurate some state-executed projects.

President Buhari will be visiting Imo state on Thursday, September 9. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Emelumba said the president would inaugurate key projects initiated by Governor Hope Uzodimma in the past 18 months.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We are very much prepared to receive Mr. President in Imo. All arrangements are in top gear.

“On arrival, he is expected to commission projects, including Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze link road phase one and an underground tunnel on D-Tiger Road Owerri.”

He said Buhari would also inaugurate Egbeada bye-pass and the new state executive council chambers at the Government House, among others.

He added:

“His visit would enable Imo citizens to see and welcome the president, first hand.”

Already, the state capital, Owerri, is already wearing a new look, especially at strategic routes leading to the sites of projects to be inaugurated.

The roundabout in front of the Government House is being reconstructed, major roads are being fixed and swept clean while the road dividers are being painted.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the Imo state government has sealed several banks in the state for obeying the Monday sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the southeast.

According to the report, the development caused hundreds of bank customers to be stranded and unable to carry out their respective transactions.

Some of the staff of the banks said that the sealing was done by the operatives of Owerri Capital Development Authority.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) group, South East Mandate (SEM), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the process of nominating a presidential candidate from trusted members of the party from the region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group also urged other political parties in Nigeria to cede its presidential ticket to the southeast in the spirit of justice, equity, and good conscience.

Convener of the group, Senator Julius Ucha, who briefed journalists after their recent meeting, identified lack of trust, latent fear, suspicion, and prejudices as some of the factors holding the southeast down in Nigeria’s political equation, saying it was poised to reverse the trend.

Source: Legit