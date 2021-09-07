BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate Tega Dominic has expressed soberness over her actions as a married woman on the show

The mother of one recently shared a video, stating that the reactions of people to her misconduct are taking a toll on her

Tega also noted that she does not see her critics as trolls, adding that she understands their anger towards her

Reality star Tega has apologised to Nigerians for her misdemeanour while in the BBNaija house. The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate shared a video regretting her actions in the house.

BBNaija Tega apologises to Nigerians. Photos: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Tega apologises to Nigerians

In the caption that accompanied her post, the mother of one appreciated everyone who stood by her as she pursued her career.

Tega then stated that she takes a full responsibility of her actions while apologising to everyone she disappointed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She said:

"... to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.

"To all the women out there who felt I let them down, I am sorry. To everyone who are still very angry and sending messages and comments, I do not see you as “trolls” I understand your anger and I want to say that I’m deeply sorry.

"Lastly, please pray for me and my family as we go through this phase together."

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react

While some people pleaded on her behalf, others asked if she is not acting a drama.

bensonokonkwo:

"Nigerians Let's Forgive Her ...No One is Perfect God gat you Tega Your Loved."

realsusanpeters:

"She's gone through a whole lot , no one is perfect. Please."

baudex:

"Love to you @its_tegadominic and @ajmoney001 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️ As I have known you guys Together as friends, lovers and husband and wife. May God continue to strength you both."

sylviashaqueta:

"What if this is a script too???"

import_with_blossom:

"We forgive u but hope no be script be this too."

oluwaferanmi778:

"Ma the greatest God will always be with u don't take advise from anyone you've apologize and let everything die down no one is perfect mighty God will bless u and ur entire family much love."

therealsmallmammy:

"Wetin you Dey apologize for na? Shebi Una say na script Una Dey play."

OAP Adesope Olajide comments on Nigerians' reactions to Tega's misconduct

The media personality warned those trolling Tega to consider the state of her mental health. The OAP noted that regardless of what Tega had done, her mental state needed to be considered.

Not stopping there, Adesope asked Tega’s critics if they would be happy with themselves if the evicted BBNaija star eventually takes her life.

In his caption, he also reminded Tega’s detractors that it was easy for them to laugh at someone else’s downfall. He then asked if they would still be laughing if their own life secrets are also exposed to the world.

Source: Legit Newspaper