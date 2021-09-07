Controversial BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Tega, has opened up on some of her antics while on the show

In a recent interview with Ebuka, Tega admitted that her co-star, Boma, was nothing more than highlights for her on the show

According to her, she and Boma had a conversation about their closeness and understood that it was a script they were both playing out

Recently evicted BBNaija season six housemate, Tega Dominic, spoke with the show host, Ebuka, about some of the things that influenced her controversial antics on the reality show.

A day after her eviction, Tega was given the opportunity to share her side of events with Ebuka particularly regarding her relationship with her co-star, Boma.

Ebuka reminded Tega how she made mention of highlights so many times on the show and asked if she was always deliberate to get people talking about.

BBNaija: Tega speaks on her relationship with Boma.

Source: Instagram

The show host also asked what role Boma played for Tega in bringing the highlights. To that, the married reality star agreed that the 34-year-old co-star was nothing but highlights for her.

Speaking on how it started, Tega noted that she decided to use Boma to ‘catch cruise’ when he continued to boast about being Mr Okra who could let the other female housemates fall for him.

Tega also noted that when she had an injury in the house, Boma showed real care and they became really close. The ex-housemate added that she realized something was going to happen at some point and she had to make it known to him that what they were doing was just cruise and was only for the BBNaija house.

Internet users react to Tega’s chat with Ebuka

Soon after Tega’s interview with Ebuka made the rounds, a lot of BBNaija fans had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Michael Lan:

“It is just embarrassing and insensitive to think that being immoral is content to Nigerians, our society hasn’t degenerated to that.

Tega’s strategy was awful as you can see how it played out with less than 1% votes to her. She was so highlight conscious that she gave us really nothing positive in the show. Nigerians love good vibes!”

Cosy Badass:

“I suspect Tega's about to have as many interviews as Maria .”

YungZ33:

“She’s just rambling when they are talking about boma .”

Balogun Ramon:

“I love this Tega mehn. She is really getting the attention she and her husband planed for.”

Ugochukwu Munachiso Iwunze:

“Let’s Free her at the end she is human and deserves forgiveness. If her Husband forgives her I think we should also. I wish her all the best.”

Remember Tega’s mental health: OAP Adesope Olajide warns

Popular media personality, Adesope Olajide aka ShopsyDoo, has also shared his two cents about the backlash evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega, has been facing.

Tega was one of the housemates to be sent packing during the BBNaija king-sized eviction show on September 5, 2021.

The mother of one seemed to have fallen from grace for many Nigerians after she performed intimate acts with her co-star, Boma, despite her being a married woman and a mother of one.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Adesope Olajide, made sure to warn those trolling Tega to consider the state of her mental health.

