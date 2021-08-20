Big Brother Naija star and Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim, loves to look good in high-end designer looks. While she may not always get it, it doesn't stop her from exploring.

However, her taste in style is anything but cheap.

The reality star loves to look fancy. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

If you're an Elite (a member of her fanbase) or you simply love the aesthetics her Instagram page provides, and you're looking for some style inspiration for a date night, you're in luck.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some looks by Erica that can be recreated for your dates.

Check out six looks below:

Look 1

This print and pattern look is perfect for movie dates. The ensemble of halter neck print top with the palazzo pants is an effortlessly chic look.

Look 2

This two-piece ensemble of a crop tie-top and a button-down midi skirt will look good for a picnic date with the boo. You can either button up to achieve a modest look or button down to show desired skin.

Look 3

Not sure about how to look sexy and classy for your hot date tonight? This black mini dress on Erica is a perfect choice. This bomb look is yet another reason why an LBD (Little Black Dress) is a wardrobe essential for women.

Look 4

This is also another stylish look to rock for a dinner date. With the right set of accessories, this look can either work for a casual date or otherwise.

Look 5

This look is perfect for going to the club. It is fierce, classy, and definitely an eye-popper. However, it requires an ample amount of confidence to rock it and is clearly not for faint of her (fashion-wise).

Look 6

This look is perfect for art exhibitions, wine tasting or even first dates. It's classy, unique, and adds a certain level of confidence to the wearer.

First date fashion rules

They say looking good is good business and not everyone gets a second chance at creating a first impression. This is why being intentional about your personal sense of style is important.

In the dating world, there aren't so many things that are as important and memorable as the first date. Obviously, you cannot foresee how the date may go so it is best not to worry about scenarios you can't control.

However, there is one thing that is within your control and that is what you wear. In this article, two fashion bloggers, Kuyet Bamai, and Winifired Ahupa, share some fashion blunders people make when going on a first date.

