Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney is certain that he knows how the events surrounding the show works

In a conversation with Queen who became upset that Pere nominated her for eviction, he stated that things change outside the house

Whitemoney also told Queen to keep an eye out when they all get outside the show and see how he will become 5 and 6 with Pere

One relationship that got off to a rocky start in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house was Pere and Whitemoney's.

The 'beef' between them got so bad that Pere promised to frustrate Whitemoney out of the kitchen, a place where he thinks is a strategy.

Whitemoney hopes to be good friends with Pere Photo credit: @pereegbioofficial/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

From indications, things have become better between both contestants seeing as Whitemoney thinks they will have a great relationship outside the house.

Pere and I will be 5 and 6

In a conversation with Queen who has been upset that Pere replaced himself with her because he had Veto power, Whitemoney preached that there will still be friendships outside the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words, when the show is over and everyone starts to live their lives outside, he and Pere will be 5 and 6, another term for besties.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

busolami.e:

"Abeg she should rest. Is she the only one up?"

yoloungestore:

"This girl needs to go home otherwise she will cause problems for whitemoney."

abbydave_twinsmum:

"This guy has watched bbnaija too much, he knows what he is doing"

tomitintin.x:

"This is exactly same reason why people didn’t vote Maria… bye queen. Do you expect him to put Yousef, Angel or Cross up???"

Whitemoney says Queen wants to ship with him

One female in the BBNaija house who has been trying to get Whitemoney's attention is Queen, and even though he pretends not to notice, Whitemoney had a conversation with Cross and Emmanuel about it.

Whitemoney disclosed to the guys that Queen wants to ship with him and when Emmanuel asked if he didn't want to be with her, he said that he likes another person.

According to Whitemoney, the person he wants to ship with does not count shipping as anything but he will let her know he wants to be with her before they leave the house.

Source: Legit.ng