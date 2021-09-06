A student in Ghana wrote on his CV for a job application that chasing girls was one of his favorite activities

A Ghanaian student who was applying for a job position in a company wrote on his CV that chasing girls was part of his hobbies.

A lot of social media users have been reacting to the development after Isaac Sesi, a young Ghanaian CEO who reviewed the CV, decided to share it with his followers.

Isaac is known to be an expert on curriculum vitae as he teaches many young people how to present their achievements in order to have the best chances at the jobs they apply for.

CVs are supposed to present an applicant's strengths to the employer and make them appear that they are ready to focus on the job at hand and deliver to the best of their ability.

Social media reactions

After seeing the post online, several people went to the comment section to share their views.

Below are some of them.

Jojo Chartei Quansah said:

Ah, but how will that impact his work performance?

Madridista Firmer mentioned:

So people cannot be truthful anymore? Eiii

Tom Tagoe indicated:

Please we will like to know what role was applied for, maybe those are relevant hobbies

Emepha Bowers commented:

What an honest guy. He likes chasing girls so if you have ladies working for you, you know what not to do

A lot of job seekers struggle with writing a CV that gets them the dream job they've been searching for all their lives.

This is because many people don't know the important details that should be included in their CV.

