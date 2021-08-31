Deborah Enenchi unarguably has the key to causing a sense of restlessness among the numerous self-appointed Nigeria fashion police officers and it shows in the reactions her photos generates online.

As the daughter of popular pastor, Paul Enenche, one would expect that her dress sense to be conservative and pious.

However, while she keeps her looks modest, most of her ensembles are far from conventional.

Just recently, Deborah shared photos of her latest epic look and it got followers buzzing with mixed reactions.

The look comprised of what appears to be Ankara top paired with a beige midi skirt. She accessorized the look with a cowboy hat and a pair of boots to complete the look.

Swipe to see more photos below:

As expected, the photos generated reactions. Deborah who has over 100k followers on Instagram and almost 100k on Facebook had followers sharing their thoughts on her look.

Despite the consistency in her eccentric taste in fashion, there are still people who have refused to come to terms with it and often lash out every time she shares photos of her creative ensembles.

"Jesu! E be like you no the take advice. Upon how we begged you the last time," wrote Kwaghdoo Nissi Nyityo on Facebook.

The reactions mostly consist of people criticising her fashion sense. Check them out below:

Elder Aboki Gabriel:

"Which kind dressing be this???? I beg the wear better things. God no go ves."

Rose Mozie:

"Honestly I don't understand ur dressings.....biko be dressing like a young girl that u are"

Dare Timothy Adedayo:

"Make una dey deceive her, her dressing is always awkward, i don't know why she isn't cautioned by her family. Na so Denrele start oo."

Her style has continued to stir controversy online. Photo credit: @deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

However, there were others who saw nothing wrong and perhaps, have grown to accept Deborah. One Facebook user, Ada Virginia, describes Deborah as being unique and not a fan of following trends.

In her words:

"Why are u guys complaining about her dress sense, that is who she is, ur complaints won’t change the way she dresses, she is unique the way she is not everybody loves to follow trends, and those of asking when she is getting married pls when r u dying stop being toxic if u don’t accept her the way she is pls use the unfollow button. Note; your unsolicited advice doesn’t change anything about her."

Check out more comments in support of the fashionista:

Tosin Olayemi Omolaiye:

"But why do we like taking panadol for someone that does not even have headache?‍♀️ Debby is living her life and doesn't care what you think, so pls free her and live your own life too the way it pleases you."

Sera Peace:

"You're perfectly beautiful in your choice of outfits its unique styles, i like that uniqueness, don't care about what ppl say they want you to look likeshe's Deborah not mr or mis so and so. Biko.YOU ROCK woman of God. More grace."

Nkiru Nwokedi:

"Grace makes everything beautiful. Loving it."

Don Mona:

"Your dressing is excellent... Great men value uncommon people."

Style meets church

When it comes to church fashion, a lot of people consider it somewhat restrictive and not as fun as having the liberty to play with looks. Well, Deborah Enenche doesn't seem to agree and her Instagram page is proof.

Displayed across Deborah's social media pages are photos of her eccentric ensembles that more often than not gets people talking. Deborah is the perfect example of a non-conventional African woman.

If she isn't wearing a skirt over a gown, she is seen rocking oddly unique accessories with boots that stand out every single time.

Source: Legit