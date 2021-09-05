Nigerians trooped to gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's page in their numbers and they celebrated with her

The singer turned a year older and she shared new photos to mark her special day in gratitude to Jesus

Mercy stated that she is basking in the love and glory of Jesus, adding that he has been so good to her

Congratulations are in order for young gospel singer Mercy Chinwo as she turns a year older.

The Excess Love crooner clocked a new age on Sunday, September 5, and she shared the news with her fans and friends.

Singer Mercy Chinwo celebrates her birthday. Photos: @mercychinwo

Happy birthday, Mercy Chinwo

In the mood of celebration, Mercy shared new photos of herself on social media. Mercy was dressed in a beautiful light-blue dress, her hair was styled to the back with lovely earrings on.

With her beautiful smile, the singer looked like a real-life barbie.

According to Mercy, Jesus has been gracious and kind to her. She added that she is basking in his

Check out her photos below. Swipe to see more:

Nigerians celebrate Mercy Chinwo

Many commented on her lovely look while others noted that something was missing in her dressing.

empressadanna:

"Example of “you can be beautiful and decent at the same time."

blessed_perfume_world:

"As it should be ...no be releasing of nakedness in the name of birthday shoot."

odystix:

"She forgot her beret dis time."

iyadifavour:

"so beautiful ....BT she forget to wear beret."

officialenkay:

"Happy birthday @mercychinwo . I celebrate you."

k8henshaw:

"Happy birthday dear Mercy."

onosariyo:

"Happy birthday @mercychinwo it's from glory to glory for you in this new season. God bless you."

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday my namesake."

