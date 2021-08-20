Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Abiola Akinbiyi Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda has recently expanded his garage

The music star recently acquired a brand new Range Rover said to have cost him millions of naira

Taking to social media, Bella Shmurda showed off his new ride with its customized number plate as fans celebrated him

Talented Nigerian fast-rising musician, Bella Shmurda, has splashed millions on another expensive new ride and shared the good news online.

The 24-year-old singer recently bought himself a brand new Range Rover to the joy of his fans and well-wishers. This came just shortly after he bought himself a brand new Benz.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Cash App crooner was seen dancing in front of his Range Rover and his Mercedes Benz as he celebrated with friends.

Both automobiles also had identical customized number plates.

Bella Shmurda buys Range Rover just weeks after buying Benz.



See the trending clip below:

Fans react to news of Bella Shmurda’s ride

Soon after the video went viral online, members of the online community had interesting things to say about it. While some of them congratulated him, others frowned at his wealth.

Read some of their comments below:

Pretty_aishat6:

“Mtcheeew all this Yahoo boys sef God go soon catch them.”

Ekua_paula_:

“His music dey sell congratulations .”

_Oyeyemi__:

“He worked hard for it .”

Vicky.jonathan.790:

“Where them dey see dis money o.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng