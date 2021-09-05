A young lady Adut Akech Bior has celebrated becoming the latest house owner in the States as she recently acquired a property in Los Angeles

The 21-year-old South Sudanese-Australian model who was one time in a relationship with Nigerian singer Runtown showed of its beautiful interior

Adut expressed joy at the achievement stressing that she had worked so hard and is super proud of it

Nigerian singer Runtown's ex-girlfriend Adut Akech Bior has celebrated acquiring her first house in America.

The South Sudanese-Australian shared in an Instagram post that she is excited at the feat as it is her 5th house at only just the age of 21.

The young lady stated that the new purchase is her first in America Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @adutakech

The young model stated that she had to come out of her shell to make the feat public as it is a huge one.

Adut expressed joy at the successes she has achieved so far despite being a young adult.

Adut went on to give a sneek peek of the beautiful interior of the US property in a short video.

In a lengthy read announcing the purchase, the young lady appreciated her supporters for being a motivating factor and thanked God for making it possible.

Social media users celebrate the young landlady

@chykak said:

"Beyond exciting … so proud of you .. this is a huge achievement ..❤️"

@themarcjacobs wrote:

"Congratulations Adut! Decorating is the best part- enjoy every minute and remember there is no place like home! ❤️❤️❤️"

@tiffany_nicole_mccane_ thought:

"Congrats!! May you have many fun times with your family and friends!!"

@amiraprestige remarked:

"Congratulations you deserve for working so so hard! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@achan_anyieth opined:

"Congratulations beautiful

"I’m happy for you achievement may God continue to bless you for more to come "

