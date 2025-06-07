Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have withdrawn their calls for protests against the leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The two prominent student unions in Nigeria had threatened to mobilize millions of students across the country to protest against the leadership of the NMDPRA.

NANS says its earlier letter does not accurately reflect the true state of affairs within NMDPRA. Photo credit: @NMDPRA_Official

NANS and NAPS had issued separate letters to the NMDPRA CEO, Engr—Farouk Ahmed, demanding his resignation.

The student unions accused him of mismanagement of public funds, job and contract racketeering, and abuse of office.

However, both unions have withdrawn their demands and protest notices against the NMDPRA and its leadership.

The NANS Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, made this known in the letter made available to Legit.ng on Friday, June 6, 2025.

"We have discovered that the issues raised in our earlier correspondence are unfounded, misleading, and do not accurately reflect the true state of affairs within the agency,

“We wish to reaffirm our readiness to collaborate with Engr. Farouk Ahmed and the NMDPRA to bridge the communication gap between the youth and student constituency and the agency.

"We understand that our earlier letter was based on incomplete information, and we regret any harm it may have caused.

“We are committed to working with the NMDPRA leadership to ensure that our concerns are addressed in a constructive and peaceful manner.”

Similarly, NAPS withdrew its protest notice, citing the need for constructive dialogue and responsible engagement with the NMDPRA leadership, rather than resorting to protests.

Comr. Eshiofune Paul Oghayan said NAPS will continue to work with the NMDPRA leadership to ensure that their concerns are addressed and interests are protected.

"We believe that protests should be a last resort, and we are willing to engage with the NMDPRA leadership to resolve our concerns,"

“We are committed to seeking truth and justice, and we will work with the NMDPRA leadership to ensure that our concerns are addressed."

