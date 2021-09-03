Passport applicants have been advised to be wary of a fake website defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians

The embassy said the website - ww.nigerianpassports.com, purports to be a platform for processing Nigerian International Passport

According to the consulates, the general public must know that the global website for applications remains portal.immigration.gov.ng

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Embassy and Consulates-General in the U.S. have raised alarm over a fake website for passport applications.

PM News reports that the missions warned Nigerians against using illegal websites and the need for them to seek proper guidance on passport applications.

Nigeria’s U.S. Embassy, Consulates have warned applicants over a fake website. Credit: NIS

Legit.ng gathered that they also warned that the fake website was defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians by directing them to make payments, which are legislated by the missions.

Innocent passport applicants are being duped

The embassy said:

“The attention of the Nigerian Embassy and Consulates in the United States have been drawn to the operations of a website, www.nigerianpassports.com, purporting to be a platform for processing Nigerian International Passport.

“The website directs passport applicants to make payments through Zelle using Tel no. 770-510-9332. The Nigerian Embassy in Washington and the Consulates in New York and Atlanta wish to state that this website is fake and set up to defraud applicants for Nigerian passports.

The report also noted that the Embassy and Consulates liaise with local authorities and the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja to investigate this fraudulent website.

It reminded the general public that the global website for applications for Nigerian passports remains portal.immigration.gov.ng.

The document read:

“Applicants outside Nigeria are to apply through the official websites of the respective Embassies/Consulates where they intend to process their passports."

According to the missions, applicants outside Nigeria were advised to apply through the official websites of the respective embassies and consulates where they intend to process their passports.

It was learnt that the Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York had on Wednesday, September 1, drawn the attention of nationals to the website, urging them to seek information only on the consulate’s website: www.nigeriahouse.com.

The Consulate-General advised all passport applicants to channel their enquiries to the consulate through the following email address: cgnny@nigeriahouse.com.

