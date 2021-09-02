A Nigerian has made the list of 20 applicants shortlisted for the SpaceX Dear Moon Project organised by Elon Musk

Yemi Dele is one out of the over one million applications received across 249 countries of the world for the project

The project which is also funded by a Japanese billionaire would commence the next year 2023 for creative artists

A Nigerian creative artist Yemi Akinyemi Dele, has made the list of the first 20 people shortlisted for the SpaceX Dear Moon project coming up in 2023.

The dear moon project is a mission organised by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and funded by Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire and founder of E-Shop in Zozo town with a passion for creative artists.

Yemi with Nigerian Ambassador to the Czech Republic. Photo credit: Chris Alu

The SpaceX mission project which was open for creative art participants attracted over one million applications across 249 countries around the world out of which only 20 were shortlisted.

Legit.ng gathered that the 20 shortlisted names would still be scrutinized with only eight to be selected for the mission to the moon.

Speaking on his nomination, Yemi said the trip to the moon will be a good experience that will take his work higher to the next level.

He said this would create an open door for his international works including creative choreographies and shows for the American star Kanye West

Yemi said

"As a little boy, I wanted to travel into space. But I soon realized that I would hardly fit in with the chosen ones, so I left my dream, like many children, in the imaginary bottom drawer."

"When I learned about Yusaku Maezawa's incredible project, I realized how wonderful it is to live in an age where it is possible to make a journey from a small town, across America and Hollywood, and around the Moon in one lifetime."

The professional artist, who mentions his life journey in a submitted video application, said it does not skip the successes achieved in the field of international show business or humanitarian projects to support disadvantaged children in developing countries.

He stated that the idea of the Dear Moon tourist mission was largely born out of Yusaku Maezawa's passion for all artists who believe that a visit to space will be the most inspiring mission for them and will also add value to their works.

He said:

"What would have happened if Leonardo da Vinci flew into space? What would his work look like then? These among others are likely questions born out of the dear moon project."

Also speaking, the Nigerian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Kevin Peter, who met with Yemi tasked all Nigerians to put him in their prayers for him to make it to the finals.

Peter said the mission will enhance and broaden his career open to talents and bring Nigeria as a country to the fore.

In a Facebook post, Yemi said he is super excited to represent Nigeria and the Czech Republic and all dreamers who went from zero to hero stage through the force of their creative spirit.

