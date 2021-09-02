A young man identified as Bao Nguyen has expressed gratitude to his dad after the pandemic brought them closer

He took to his LinkedIn page to share adorable photos of himself with his dad and disclosed that he moved back into the latter's house during the pandemic

Bao said his father would barge into his room to serve him food even while he was in the middle of a meeting

The young man was working remotely in the old man's house and their strained relationship got better

A young man identified as Bao Nguyen has taken to social media to celebrate his father and narrate how the pandemic made him closer to the old man.

Taking to LinkedIn to make the disclosure, the young man said he moved into his father's house during the pandemic and worked remotely from there.

Bao Nguyen has expressed gratitude to his father for their new-found closeness. Photo credit: Bao Nguyen/LinkedIn

According to him, the room he occupied was full of his childhood furniture, prom photos, and high school drama trophies.

He has moved out and he's thanking the old man

Bao has moved out of the house and he took to social media to thank his dad for the meals and the closeness they've found living together.

In his words:

"For one, there are the meals — home cooked Vietnamese lunches, bowls of freshly cut fruit. Dad would barge into my room with them, regardless of whether I was in a meeting or not. Once, it was a meeting with our CFO, but that didn’t stop dad from interrupting. Because what could be more important and urgent than a plate of food that’s *still* hot?"

The young man said the closeness he and his dad found living together is what he cherishes most, adding that it's what he couldn't have imagined possible when he moved out 15 years ago.

Bao wrote:

"It’s a closeness I couldn’t have imagined possible when I came out 15 years ago, when things were tense. We barely spoke for years, and a void grew between us. It got better little by little, but over the last few months, we’ve built a bond. I didn’t expect him to tell me over dinner last month, 'Whether you are age 6, or 36, you will always be my son, and I will always love you'.”

The young man shared two photos of himself and his dad. One of the photos was when he was six and the second one was when he was 36.

He concluded:

"We have both weathered immense trauma and grief together these past two years. But in that, I found the gift of healing. The privilege of witnessing how our parents never stop growing and evolving (just like us). The magic ingredient is time. It’s filled me with more kindness than I know what to do with. I hope to pass it forward. So thanks, dad. For the lunches and this gift."

