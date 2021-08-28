A white man, Don Marshall and his African wife identified as Cherry have light up social media with adorable photos as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary

Don said many people thought their marriage wouldn't work but they've proven them wrong as they continue to grow in love

According to Don, his ex-wife said Cherry was after his money and would leave him for a black man after a year

A white man identified as Don Marshall has taken to social media to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary with the love of his life, an African woman named Cherry.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to share adorable photos from his traditional wedding, Don said he and his wife met online and moved in together six weeks after meeting. They were married within eight months of meeting.

Don Marshall and Cherry celebrated fifth wedding anniversary. Photo credit: Don Marshall/LinkedIn

They were both married before

According to the white man, he and his wife had been married before and they both had children from their previous marriages.

Many people thought it wouldn't work out

Don said many people said their union wouldn't last but it's five years since they tied the knot.

In his words;

"Many said it wouldn’t last but today we are celebrating the 5th Anniversary of our Traditional African Engagement (Calabash) & Wedding proving that #LoveKnowsNoColour."

He said what people couldn't see from the outside is that they had an immediate bond, a real connection and a deep true love for each other.

Don said:

"They couldn’t see how we both loved, embraced and accepted each of our differences to create our own blend, our own brand."

Receiving supports from families

The couple's families were amazing as they supported their union despite coming from different continents and cultures.

Don's ex-wife says it wouldn't work out

According to Don, his ex-wife said Cherry was only after his money and would leave him for a black man after one year. But the woman has proven Marshall's ex wrong.

The man concluded:

"However our bond transcends any hatred or malice because that’s how it is meant to be - love conquers all.

"We stand against hatred, bullying and racism of any kind - do you stand with us?"

