BBNaija stars Pere recently had a conversation with Saga about the beautiful ex-housemate Maria

Saga was heard encouraging Pere not to be discouraged about Maria's relationship outside the house

Pere stated that he came to the reality show to contest for the N90m prize money but he has fallen for Maria

It seems Pere has fallen in love with his former deputy Maria as he recently thought about their time together in the house.

Shortly after the housemates concluded their toothpaste presentation, the ex-Head of House was spotted having a conversation with Saga.

BBNaija: Pere talks about Maria. Photos: @pereegbiofficial, @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Pere has caught feelings for Maria

Pere laid on the sofa as if deep in thoughts as he conversed with Saga. According to him, he came into the house to play the game but has now caught some feelings for Maria.

Noting that he didn't mean to, the ex-HoH added that Maria has a relationship outside the house and may likely continue with him.

Trying to comfort his fellow housemate, Saga told Pere that he could still pursue his feelings for Maria after the show. He added that Maria would understand that whatever happened in the house was a game.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

peacendabai:

"Maria head kuku dey shake if show finish dem go sort themselves out."

caroline_mavuso:

"When reality kicks in. They thought they were playing the game, unfortunately they played themselves."

pretty_lucienne:

"I don't want them to sort anything out oo... Maria should go her way. She couldn't even have Pere's back after the house fr 1 second."

lizanabs:

"After sl*t shaming her on live TV yet they had agreed to see outside."

Pere reacts to Maria's eviction

In a video online, Pere was seen with some of the housemates as they settled in their rooms. Pere was later spotted on Maria's bed. According to him, he misses her and isn't ashamed to say it.

In another video, the housemates were seen making jest of Pere as they mimicked the evicted former Head of House.

Pere was spotted smiling as he watched his fellow contestants talking about Maria.

