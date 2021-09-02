Recently, the Katsina state police paraded 12 suspects and three repentant bandits for robbery, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other crime-related offences

Following the rising insecurity in the country, nemesis has caught with some armed men as the Katsina state police command paraded 12 suspects with three repentant bandits for offences including robbery, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

The Punch reported that the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah on Wednesday, September 1, disclosed to newsmen at the police headquarters in Katsina that the trio allegedly attacked a herdsman identified simply as Alhaji Gide Suleiman.

The suspects were nabbed on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Dammarke forest in Ingawa Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the men rustled 20 cows valued at N7.5m from him.

Legit.ng gathered that the suspects were also alleged to have stolen N40,000 and four handsets from the victim.

On August 24, 2021, they reportedly attacked the victim again, with the hope of rustling another set of cows from him, the police caught them in the act.

Isah revealed further that the two cows and N444,000 were recovered as exhibits from them.

Gambo said one of the three suspects, Abdullahi Mai-Rafi, was a notorious bandit and was working under the office of Special Assistant to the State Governor on Security since he repented, Saharareporters report indicates.

The police spokesman added that the suspects confessed to the crime and would soon appear in court.

