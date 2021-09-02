Young Man Causes Stir Online after Wearing Tie that Reminds People of Slavery, Photos Go Viral
- A young man has got people talking on social media after wearing a rope-like tie that reminded some people of the slave era
- Photos of the young man was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian poet identified as Amarachi Attamah
- Attamah asked people what they feel about the tie and many Facebook users flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts
A young man has taken fashion to another level by putting on a tie that looks like a rope and many people have shared their opinions on it.
Taking to Facebook to share photos of the young man, a Nigerian poet identified as Amarachi Attamah wrote:
"What is this please. Fashion? What's your view on this?"
In one of the photos, the young man knotted the red coloured tie on his white shirt and black pant. Another photo shows him in a suit as he rocked his rope-like tie.
Man caught in viral video marking register for his goats, the animals respond to the surprise of many
Social media users react
Facebook users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.
Rasaq Malik Gbolahan said:
"This doesn't work at all. It reminds me of slavery. Of black people tethered to poles. The neck, over the years, has been a portal of brutal death. We shouldn't contribute more to glorifying the haunted past."
Anogwi Anyanwu commented:
"Probably a "protest" fashion against the hanging of Africans in times past."
Jawad Iginla wrote:
"There is nothing fashionable about demonstrating one’s lack of historical knowledge. This is an insult to history and to our enslaved ancestors in the diaspora."
Chinweike Odo said:
"Ara Fashion. Anyone putting on this shouldn't go & be involved in fight because it is Suicidal."
Chuka Diqa Ufondu commented:
"This feels like a symbol slave trade."
Source: Legit.ng