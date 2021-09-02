Teju Babyface has taken to his social media page to shower prayers on his beloved wife as they clock another year in marriage

The media personality even made a joke about how a man can ensure that he never forgets his anniversary date

The comedian then added that he would reward his wife according to her expectation when they celebrate next year

Media personality Teju Babyface is already nine years in marriage and he can't believe that he's been married for that long.

Teju shared a lovely photo with his wife as he marked their big day with sweet words for her.

Teju babyface celebrates his 9th wedding anniversary with his wife. Photos: tejubabyfaceoyelakin

Source: Instagram

Teju Babyface celebrates his wedding anniversary

Looking forward to the 10th anniversary, the media personality stated that his wife would be expecting some mighty gift.

He said,

"There you have it: my vision for the next 12 months, procure mighty 10th anniversary gift! Thankfully this chic is chill like that and doesn't ask for much. Still King Solomon adjures that "Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise" (Proverbs 31:31) and so we will, God help me. "

Teju then showered prayers on his beautiful woman while praising her for nine beautiful years of marriage.

Read his full statement below:

Nigerians congratulate Teju and his wife

tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations."

koffithaguru:

"Happy Annee Fam more bliss and blessings."

omobabacomedian:

"May God continue to bless your home. Happy wedding anniversary."

bouquiunstoppable:

"Happy anniversary."

stelladamasus:

"Happy anniversary to you and our beautiful wife. God bless you both."

iamjosephbenjamin:

"Amen to your prayers . Happy Anniversary."

grandmaster_basorge:

"Mr and Mrs oyelakin, my friends, and extended family. It is with unfathomable sense of affection that I celebrate your blessed union. The grace of Heavenly tremor and the beauty of real joy shall forever hover upon your home."

