Davido's big sister, Sharon Ademefun has taken to social media with beautiful photos to mark her eighth wedding anniversary

Sharon had earlier taken to her Instagram page with photo from their trad=itional wedding ceremony where a younger Davido was spotted

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the couple who look like they ended up on a romantic date in the photos

Singer Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun and her husband are celebrating eight years of being married to each other.

She took to her Instagram page with beautiful photos to mark the special occasion.

The couple looked like they were headed out for a date night as Sharon donned a black dress, while her husband rocked a black suit and a white shirt.

Sharon Ademefun and her hubby have been married for eight years Photo credit: @lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

She captioned the loved-up photos with:

"Happy Anniversary to us @yomi_lax. 8 years and counting. Love you."

See post below:

Davido's sister had earlier taken to socialmedia with throwback photos from their traditional wedding to mark her 8th year on the journey of love.

Nigerians celebrate with Sharon and hubby

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Ademefun's, read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

olakunbi.o:

"This time 8yrs ago we were turning up in Miami. 8yrs and forever to go!!! Happy Anniversary Mr&Mrs A. Love you guys."

thechefchi:

"Congrats sis! God bless your home forever!"

chairmanhkn:

"Happy anniversary! "

lamboginny:

"Many more years filled with blessings"

darella2003:

"Happy anniversary. Enjoy many more years of marital bliss in Jesus name."

yutee1:

"Happy wedding anniversary beautiful people, more bliss."

misslala_88:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary to you both, May the Lord continue to shine his light on you, and may he continue to be the center wishing you both many more blissful years."

Source: Legit.ng