Apostle Victor Hounkpati allegedly donated the entire offering and donations to a colleague preacher struggling in his ministry

In a Facebook post, it is alleged the preacher was suicidal due to financial constraints, which made it difficult for him to feed himself and his family

Apostle Victor Hounkpati spotted the man on a Sunday, and after revealing the cause of his predicament, he embarked on the kind gesture

A Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Victor Hounkpati, changed the life of a pastor by donating his entire church offering and donations received at a Sunday service to him.

In a post seen on the Facebook page of Apostle Victor Hounkpati Ministries, the church claimed the pastor wanted to commit suicide due to financial challenges he was facing in his ministry and personal life at the time.

Ghanaian prophet donates church offerings & donations to a man facing challenges; he bursts into tears. Image: Apostle Victor Hounkpati Ministries

''On Sunday, May 19, 2019, during the HOGCOAN Sunday Service, the Holy Spirit led Apostle Victor Hounkpati to a gentleman sitting at the immediate front row. The Holy Spirit spoke through Apostle Victor Hounkpati as he revealed the storms blowing in this gentleman's ministry and personal life,'' the post read.

Changing man's life

The preacher who wanted to commit suicide owned a church, and he prayed for people, but once these people get a breakthrough, they leave the church and pay their tithes elsewhere, said Apostle Victor Hounkpati Ministries.

The financial challenge was so bad the pastor sometimes could neither afford to feed himself nor his family for a whole day, making him suicidal.

''But as he was located by the Holy Spirit that Sunday, Apostle Victor Hounkpati, revealed the root causes of all his problems and anointed him for financial breakthrough ... Because of his sad story, Apostle Victor Hounkpati gave all offerings, donations and every single coin that was received in the church that Sunday to this pastor to help him start life again from scratch,'' the church said.

Overwhelmed by the kind gesture, the pastor bursts into tears of joy after receiving the offering and donations to help grow his ministry.

Read the full post below:

Social media reacts

Sosoo David Etsiam commented:

"This is the true act of love and true religion according to the bible,that is giving to the poor,less privileged,widows and the needy in our society.May God lift you higher to another level both spiritually and physically in Jesus mighty name.amen."

Gifty Fianu said:

"Hmmm God bless you Apostle. Better is not good enough the best is yet to come."

Gloria Dogbey wrote:

"God bless you man of God as our mentor prophet. TB Joshua said,you are because I am,l am because you are let's be our brothers keeper and the legacy of our prophet lives amen."

